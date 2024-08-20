Festool Ups the Ante on Jobsite and Workshop Workflow

Premium Tool Manufacturer Unveils Innovative Power Tool and Storage Solutions that Blend Power, Efficiency and Organization

LEBANON, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leader in innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, has unveiled an exciting new lineup designed to enhance professional workflows. This release includes the robust KHC 18 cordless rotary hammer drill, limited-edition Domino systems, energy set SYS 18V, advanced storage solutions, and versatile saw blade kits, available starting September 12, 2024.

"At Festool, we recognize that organization and efficiency are crucial for professionals," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "Our latest line-up features state-of-the-art storage solutions and versatile tools meticulously designed to empower users in maintaining an organized workspace and optimizing their workflows, ultimately leading to heightened productivity and precision on the job."

KHC 18 Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill: Where Power Meets Versatility

The KHC 18 cordless rotary hammer drill features a durable brushless EC-TEC motor and pneumatic hammer mechanism, delivering 2.6 joules of impact energy. Seamlessly switch between applications with SDS-Plus and keyless chuck options. The dust extraction nozzle and Bluetooth®-enabled Festool system ensure a clean, efficient work environment. Ideal for various tasks, the KHC 18 embodies power, versatility, and user safety.

Ultimate Versatility: Allows for seamless transitions between hammer drilling, drilling, driving, and chiseling with SDS-Plus and keyless chuck options.

Allows for seamless transitions between hammer drilling, drilling, driving, and chiseling with SDS-Plus and keyless chuck options. Enhanced Safety: Features electronic KickbackStop to minimize injury risk and a safety lock to prevent accidental starts.

Features electronic KickbackStop to minimize injury risk and a safety lock to prevent accidental starts. Precision and Comfort: Includes an ergonomic handle for comfortable use, a depth stop for accurate drilling, an LED light for optimal visibility, and a scaffold hook for secure mounting.

Energy Set SYS 18V 2x8.0/SCA16: Power Where You Need It

The Energy Set SYS 18V is engineered to be the backbone of Festool's 18V cordless tool range. It provides maximum endurance and power with two 8.0 Ah Li-HighPower battery packs, making it an ideal enhancement or addition to any toolkit for the most demanding cordless applications.

Unmatched Power & Endurance. Equipped with two of Festool's largest capacity 18V batteries, which offer its longest runtime to-date, the Energy Set Systainer is designed to deliver maximum battery power and endurance—ideal for the most demanding jobs.

Equipped with two of Festool's largest capacity 18V batteries, which offer its longest runtime to-date, the Energy Set Systainer is designed to deliver maximum battery power and endurance—ideal for the most demanding jobs. Convenient Storage & Portability. Designed for professionals requiring extra convenience, the Energy Set is complete with two 8.0 Ah batteries and two rapid chargers, housed in a Systainer SYS3 M 187 for enhanced portability as well as seamless integration with the Systainer system.

Advanced Storage Solutions: Right Place for Everything

Designed to keep tools, accessories, and small parts organized, protected, and easily accessible, this line-up of storage solutions offers unparalleled versatility and customization, making them the perfect addition to any workspace or vehicle. These advanced solutions ensure users have the right place for everything, enhancing efficiency and task management.

Systainer³ S : Compact and portable, the Systainer³ S stores small parts and accessories. Its low profile, small dimensions, and built-in handle ensure easy transport. Combine it with the Systainer³ Rack to store and transport up to six units, fully customizable with partitions and inserts.

Compact and portable, the Systainer³ S stores small parts and accessories. Its low profile, small dimensions, and built-in handle ensure easy transport. Combine it with the Systainer³ Rack to store and transport up to six units, fully customizable with partitions and inserts. Systainer³ Rack : The expandable Systainer³ Rack accommodates six MINI-Systainer³ S 76 or SYS-MINI 1 T-LOC units. Ideal for workshop shelving or vehicle transport, it integrates seamlessly with other Systainers for maximum organization and convenience.

The expandable Systainer³ Rack accommodates six MINI-Systainer³ S 76 or SYS-MINI 1 T-LOC units. Ideal for workshop shelving or vehicle transport, it integrates seamlessly with other Systainers for maximum organization and convenience. Systainer³ Combi : The Systainer³ Combi merges a Systainer and Sortainer for efficient tool and accessory storage. The top section holds power and hand tools, while the customizable bottom drawer stores small parts like nails and screws.

The Systainer³ Combi merges a Systainer and Sortainer for efficient tool and accessory storage. The top section holds power and hand tools, while the customizable bottom drawer stores small parts like nails and screws. Sortainer³: The Sortainer³ offers versatile drawer-based storage for accessories. Customizable with partitions or plastic containers, it keeps small parts like nails and screws easily accessible, ensuring smart organization and time savings.

Saw Blade Variety Sets: Versatility for Every Task

Designed to handle a wide range of materials, including wood, plastic, metal, composites, ferrous metals, and abrasive materials, these sets ensure users will always have the right blade for every task. Each set comes in a durable case, keeping the blades organized and ready for action.

Jigsaw Blade Set for Wood, Metal, and Plastic : This set includes five different jigsaw blades for cutting wood, plastic, and metal, ensuring exceptional performance across various applications.

This set includes five different jigsaw blades for cutting wood, plastic, and metal, ensuring exceptional performance across various applications. Jigsaw Blade Set for Plastic, Metal, and Construction Materials : This set includes four different jigsaw blades for cutting plastic, metal, construction materials, and abrasive substances. It is all packaged in a hard case for durability and is perfect for demanding applications.

This set includes four different jigsaw blades for cutting plastic, metal, construction materials, and abrasive substances. It is all packaged in a hard case for durability and is perfect for demanding applications. Oscillator Saw Blades Set: This set includes five different oscillating saw blades for sawing wood, composites, plastics, ferrous metals, and abrasive materials, as well as for removing durable adhesive coatings.

Limited-Edition DOMINO Kits: Precision Joinery Made Easy

Introducing limited-edition DOMINO kits with DF 500 or DF 700 joiners. Each kit includes popular accessories and a DOMINO Tenon assortment in a Systainer. These kits streamline joinery with precise mortises, revolutionary cutting methods and adjustable sizing, making them essential for woodworking professionals and enthusiasts.

DOMINO DF 500 Kit: Includes the DF 500 Joiner, essential accessories (Trim Stop and Hand Rail Fence), and a DOMINO Tenon assortment with Beech Tenons and Cutters, all in a Systainer.

Includes the DF 500 Joiner, essential accessories (Trim Stop and Hand Rail Fence), and a DOMINO Tenon assortment with Beech Tenons and Cutters, all in a Systainer. DOMINO XL DF 700 Kit: Features the DF 700 Joiner, key accessories (Trim Stop and Hand Rail Fence), and a DOMINO Tenon assortment with Beech Tenons and Cutters, all in a Systainer.

Pricing & Availability

Starting September 12, 2024, the KHC 18 cordless rotary hammer drill (577450) will be available starting at $375.00. The Energy Set SYS 18V 2x8.0/SCA16 (577328) will be available starting at $599.00. The Systainer³ S (577808) will be available starting at $25.00. The Systainer³ Rack (577807) will be available starting at $89.00. The Systainer³ Combi (577766) will be available starting at $149.00. The Sortainer³ (577770) will be available starting at $165.00. The limited-edition DOMINO Tenon Kits will be available starting at $1,299.00 for the DF 500 (578509) and $1,699.00 for the DF 700 (578508). The Jigsaw Blade Set for Wood, Metal, and Plastic (578071) will be available starting at $89.00. The Jigsaw Blade Set for Plastic, Metal, and Construction Materials (578072) will be available starting at $89.00. The OSC 18 saw blade set (578098) will be available starting at $100.00. For more information, please visit: https://www.festoolusa.com/builtbetter.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

SOURCE Festool USA