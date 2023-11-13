Fetch Pet Insurance Announces Partnership with Best Friends Animal Society

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the most comprehensive pet insurance provider in North America, today announced a new partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Through the partnership, Fetch will provide significant donations to Best Friends as they work to find homes for America's shelter pets and make the country no-kill*.

"Every shelter pet deserves to find its forever home, and a critical part of the solution is making the adoption process more approachable," said Ryan Heron, Chief Commercial Officer of Fetch. "With access to comprehensive insurance, adopters can rest assured that they will be able to provide the very best medical and wellness care to their beloved pet. We commend Best Friends Animal Society for being a leader on this important issue, and we are proud to partner with them."

Funds provided by Fetch will support Best Friends' mission of no more homeless pets. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All.

Through this partnership, Best Friends adopters will be able to receive a discount on Fetch pet insurance. Having access to affordable, proper veterinary care can set animals up for success and contribute to their health and happiness in their homes.

Fetch's pet insurance plan covers a wide array of services, including treatment for injuries, sick visits, breed-specific health issues and holistic care, offering policyholders flexibility and convenience. Pet parents using Fetch are covered at any veterinary office in the United States, including specialists and emergency clinics.

"Pets need access to proper medical care, and the cost of a vet visit shouldn't be the reason someone has to give up their pet," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "By offering easy and accessible pet insurance through Fetch, adopters will be set up for success from the start. It will give people peace of mind knowing their pet can get medical attention as needed and they won't have to make hard decisions about the cost of care."

This partnership is part of Fetch's ongoing strategy to support shelters and animal welfare organizations across the U.S. and Canada. By establishing this relationship, Fetch will provide support for Best Friends' operations and the resources for their partners.

*No-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter that can be saved and is benchmarked by a 90% save rate.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company dedicated to helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life. It's why we offer the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada. It's why we support Project Street Vet – a non-profit that provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness – as well as donate millions of dollars to life-saving animal adoption shelters. And it's why we're proud to announce our newest innovation, the Fetch Health Forecast. This ground-breaking technology combines artificial intelligence, veterinary care and clinical findings from over 800,000 dogs and 500+ breeds to predict a dog's future health at an 85% confidence level. This highly personalized report includes easy-to-follow recommendations to keep your dog healthy and empowers pet parents to have informed conversations with their vet professionals. Pet parents can find Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube or follow us on Twitter. For more information about Fetch, visit https://www.fetchpet.com/ or call (866) 509-0163.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California)[1] and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,400 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

