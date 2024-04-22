Fetch Teams Up with "The Garfield Movie" as The Exclusive Pet Insurance Partner

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the most comprehensive pet insurance provider in North America, today announced its collaboration with The Garfield Movie as the exclusive pet insurance provider. Coinciding with the announcement, Fetch launched a Garfield-inspired marketing campaign to celebrate a new generation of pet parents who believe "more is more" when it comes to health care and coverage for their cats and dogs.

The campaign, developed by the Fetch in-house agency, extols the perfect pairing of Garfield and Fetch. In Garfield's world, more is more. More lasagna. More cheese. More antics. Jon (Garfield's pet parent) knows that Fetch covers more types of injuries and illnesses than other pet insurance providers—even lasagna-induced tummy aches. When it comes to pet insurance, Fetch delivers more to pets and their pet parents.

Starting April 22 and running through May 6, Fetch is offering a free, no-commitment pet insurance quote for a chance to win two VIP tickets and an expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to attend the premiere of The Garfield Movie on May 19. To apply, pet parents can click here. The movie hits theaters on May 24, Memorial Day weekend.

"Garfield perfectly embodies the spirit of what we stand for at Fetch," said Samantha McKinnon, Chief Business Development Officer at Fetch. "He is a cat with an insatiable appetite, so it only makes sense that he is protected by Fetch, the pet insurance provider that covers more. On top of that, Garfield is treated as a true member of the family, which reflects the way we view our pets today – a mindset shift that we believe is a critical step toward creating happier and healthier lives for our beloved cats and dogs. We are thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures to support the movie and to promote a more expansive model of pet insurance that goes far beyond peace of mind."

"Fetch's understanding of the importance of looking after our four-legged family members makes them the perfect fit to collaborate on Garfield, the world's most pampered cat," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Fetch's pet insurance plan covers a wide array of services, including treatment for injuries, sick visits, breed-specific health issues and holistic care, offering policyholders flexibility and convenience. Pet parents using Fetch are covered at any veterinary office in the United States, including specialists and emergency clinics.

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. The film is directed by Mark Dindal with a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds based on the Garfield characters created by Jim Davis.

Directed by Mark Dindal. Screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch is a leading pet insurance provider dedicated to helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life by offering the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada. That's why we support life-saving animal adoption shelters and programs like Project Street Vet – a non-profit that provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. Find Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. For more information about Fetch, visit https://www.fetchpet.com/ or call (866) 509-0163.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet.com . ©2024 Fetch, Inc. Information accurate as of April 2024.

