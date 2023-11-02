Fetch Updates Driver Software to Streamline Workflow

Consolidation of apps simplifies metrics, expedites payment and expands opportunities for delivery partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only offsite package management solution for apartment communities, today announced a significant update to its driver software platform as the company works toward a fully accessible, transparent business model. Fetch is also investing more into the Preferred Driver Program to recognize and reward its highest performing delivery partners.

Delivery partners with Fetch have already delivered more than 7.2 million packages in 2023, with a 97% satisfaction rating. While drivers are doing an exemplary job, Fetch is committed to streamlining operations and making drivers' jobs easier. The new delivery partner software consolidates three apps into one, empowering drivers to manage their own availability and schedule, as well as access delivery metrics, from a single site.

"We are putting data in the delivery partners' hands," said Fetch Driver Operations Manager Grant Rogers. "By condensing all driver information into a single app, we're changing the way the drivers interact with the network of routes we have created. We're striving for a fully transparent future, providing drivers with valuable insights and earnings predictability, and the ability to track their performance goals."

The software update accelerates driver payment, allowing drivers to be paid the same day the job is completed. Drivers now also have the ability to accept work wherever they are by adding delivery blocks at any Fetch-served city, building valuable flexibility into their schedules and increasing earning opportunities.

Through its new Preferred Driver Program, Fetch rewards high performing delivery partners. Delivery partners who demonstrate exceptional customer service, efficiency, safety, value creation and commitment are eligible for the program. Qualified drivers are offered increased earning potential through preferred scheduling, monthly earning incentives and other benefits.

"The Preferred Driver Program is a huge opportunity for drivers looking to expand their delivery businesses and income," said Phil Benning, a delivery partner in Texas. "The priority scheduling and bonuses allow drivers to create their own work week and maximize their earnings. Fetch is rewarding drivers who demonstrate a higher level of professionalism, and it means a lot to have our work acknowledged and know it is valued."

Fetch makes apartment package delivery convenient, reliable, and enjoyable for residents and onsite teams alike. To date, Fetch Package Inc. has delivered over 28 million packages to residents of apartment communities with a last-mile delivery platform designed to scale with growing e-commerce trends. Fetch completely solves multifamily's resident package problem by moving packages offsite and coordinating delivery directly with residents. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates in more than 25 major markets across the United States and supports more than 350K apartment homes in over 1,000 communities. For more information, visit fetchpackage.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

