Instant Fetch Rollout Offers Relief During Holiday Package Surge

News provided by

Fetch Package

14 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

Third-party, offsite package solution solves clutter, confusion and package management burden for onsite teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the first and only offsite package management solution for apartment communities, today announced the opportunity for immediate rollout of its offsite package solution before the holiday e-commerce crunch. Last year, Fetch clients saw a nearly 20% increase in package volume during November and December, compared to the same period in 2021.

The seasonal package surge isn't limited to pre-holiday shopping. In the past two years, Fetch communities have continued to see a higher-than-average number of packages in the first quarter as residents take advantage of their gift cards and returns/exchanges. While multifamily properties likely don't have enough time or space to install physical package solutions to accommodate the seasonal delivery increase, they do have time to implement Fetch. Fetch receives and stores residents' packages offsite and coordinates with residents to schedule direct-to-door delivery, even on the same day.

"With Fetch, multifamily owner/operators don't incur the upfront expense of package lockers and package rooms, nor the time-consuming and invasive installation process," said Fetch CEO Michael Patton. "Communities in Fetch markets simply need to sign up. Fetch takes package storage and management offsite, and completely lifts the package burden from onsite teams. Fetch scales alongside package volume trends — including the holiday shopping season — to meet residents' pressing package needs and free up onsite associates to focus on their core responsibilities."

At RangeWater's CORE at Lindbergh community in Atlanta, resident packages were stacked to the ceiling in its leasing office and an adjacent hallway before deploying Fetch. Now, the office is clear of clutter, not to mention disgruntled residents, making the holiday atmosphere a little jollier.

"Since deploying Fetch, our office is clean and tidy, and there's no packages sitting around. It really makes for a great experience for residents and prospects when they come in," said Collin Russell, community director at CORE at Lindbergh. "We used to have people waiting in the front office frustrated because we couldn't find their package. Fetch just relieves so many objection points that are created through the traditional package process, and it has a ripple effect that creates a lot of positivity."

Fetch is currently available to serve multifamily communities in Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C.

About Fetch
Fetch makes apartment package delivery convenient, reliable, and enjoyable for residents and onsite teams alike. To date, Fetch Package Inc. has delivered over 28 million packages to residents of apartment communities with a last-mile delivery platform designed to scale with growing e-commerce trends. Fetch completely solves multifamily's resident package problem by moving packages offsite and coordinating delivery directly with residents. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates in more than 25 major markets across the United States and supports more than 385K apartment homes in over 1,100 communities. For more information, visit fetchpackage.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fetch Package

Also from this source

Fetch Updates Driver Software to Streamline Workflow

Fetch Updates Driver Software to Streamline Workflow

Fetch, the first and only offsite package management solution for apartment communities, today announced a significant update to its driver software...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.