Instant Fetch Rollout Offers Relief During Holiday Package Surge

Third-party, offsite package solution solves clutter, confusion and package management burden for onsite teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only offsite package management solution for apartment communities, today announced the opportunity for immediate rollout of its offsite package solution before the holiday e-commerce crunch. Last year, Fetch clients saw a nearly 20% increase in package volume during November and December, compared to the same period in 2021.

The seasonal package surge isn't limited to pre-holiday shopping. In the past two years, Fetch communities have continued to see a higher-than-average number of packages in the first quarter as residents take advantage of their gift cards and returns/exchanges. While multifamily properties likely don't have enough time or space to install physical package solutions to accommodate the seasonal delivery increase, they do have time to implement Fetch. Fetch receives and stores residents' packages offsite and coordinates with residents to schedule direct-to-door delivery, even on the same day.

"With Fetch, multifamily owner/operators don't incur the upfront expense of package lockers and package rooms, nor the time-consuming and invasive installation process," said Fetch CEO Michael Patton. "Communities in Fetch markets simply need to sign up. Fetch takes package storage and management offsite, and completely lifts the package burden from onsite teams. Fetch scales alongside package volume trends — including the holiday shopping season — to meet residents' pressing package needs and free up onsite associates to focus on their core responsibilities."

At RangeWater's CORE at Lindbergh community in Atlanta, resident packages were stacked to the ceiling in its leasing office and an adjacent hallway before deploying Fetch. Now, the office is clear of clutter, not to mention disgruntled residents, making the holiday atmosphere a little jollier.

"Since deploying Fetch, our office is clean and tidy, and there's no packages sitting around. It really makes for a great experience for residents and prospects when they come in," said Collin Russell, community director at CORE at Lindbergh. "We used to have people waiting in the front office frustrated because we couldn't find their package. Fetch just relieves so many objection points that are created through the traditional package process, and it has a ripple effect that creates a lot of positivity."

Fetch is currently available to serve multifamily communities in Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C.

About Fetch

Fetch makes apartment package delivery convenient, reliable, and enjoyable for residents and onsite teams alike. To date, Fetch Package Inc. has delivered over 28 million packages to residents of apartment communities with a last-mile delivery platform designed to scale with growing e-commerce trends. Fetch completely solves multifamily's resident package problem by moving packages offsite and coordinating delivery directly with residents. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates in more than 25 major markets across the United States and supports more than 385K apartment homes in over 1,100 communities. For more information, visit fetchpackage.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fetch Package