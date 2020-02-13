Fetim Group Improves Productivity with Infor

BARNEVELD, Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Fetim Group, a Dutch construction and home decor leader, is using an Infor benchmark of 800 world-leading companies to improve its processes and workflows. For this benchmark, Infor collected data from global manufacturing and distribution companies on how they operate. Analyzing and comparing this data has helped Fetim improve productivity and workflow efficiency. Further, Fetim is playing an active role as an advisory group member to improve Infor's software and to help it better align with customer needs.

Fetim's IT architecture is built on the best-of-class principle, and the company already uses Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, based on the Infor M3 ERP (enterprise resource planning) application and Infor CloudSuite Configure Price Quote (CPQ), a digital portal to improve the customer buying experience. It is currently rolling out Infor CRM and the acclaimed Infor Nexus to realize an online real-time collaboration platform to help improve cooperation with suppliers and to maximize the reliability of the supply chain. Integration with other applications, such as a third-party warehouse management system, is handled by Infor OS, a hybrid cloud platform that brings together business processes, integration and artificial intelligence (AI). The next step in Fetim's digitalization process will be deployment of Infor Coleman to add AI across the platform.

"We chose Infor very consciously because of their micro-vertical approach that increases efficiency; it comes with in-depth knowledge of our industry," said Fetim Group's IT director Frans Beerkens. "It is an absolutely unique proposition that offers us incredible added value and allows us to meet our type of customers' needs and wishes. Also, with this benchmark, Infor can show their customer focus, uniqueness and innovation."

On Fetim's advisory role, he said: "For Infor to directly involve companies that know what is happening in the market, and know what customers want, is smart. I can spot trends and bring the challenges I'm struggling with to the Infor table. What makes the micro-vertical counsel meetings so valuable and unique is that the people who are truly responsible for product development actually take part in these meetings. I don't see that anywhere else. Furthermore, it keeps the continuous feedback on the progress of our input and demands member companies are engaged and active. Customers like ours can be part of the solution and shape the roadmap for development priorities."

Being able to influence the functionality included in newer versions of Infor's industry CloudSuites based on Infor M3 helps Fetim make only a minimal number of modifications and quickly achieve standardized processes. Through the counsel meetings, Fetim found, for instance, ways to deal with its questions on pricing science and the rise of e-commerce.

The home furnishing and decor market has seen radical change in the past 10 years. An increase in online shopping, combined with globalization, has dramatically changed the dominant role of retailers that were once Fetim's core market, whilst opening substantial opportunities for e-commerce sales. Fetim moved its applications to the cloud to help it respond with more agility to these changes and leave it to focus on its own product innovation and rapidly developing distribution channels. Thanks to Fetim's move to the cloud, the group was able to outsource all hardware and its datacenter and to benefit from Amazon Web Services' security layer. Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise also offers opportunities to improve, accelerate and change Fetim's way of working by building a best-in-class environment.

"Companies such as Fetim play a valuable role for Infor in making world-leading, industry-specific software solutions that address the requirements and needs of customers," said Cormac Watters, Infor's general manager for international. "Their input, feedback and questions help to make new software releases and our cloud service better. As an innovation leader, we know the importance of being able to operate smartly and efficiently based on data science. That's why we help companies leverage data to improve their performances."

For more information, please watch: https://player.vimeo.com/video/386246716

About Fetim

Fetim is a leading company in home improvement products. It wants to "help people love where they live, work and play." Fetim develops products according to the latest trends and techniques and works together with designers and trend watchers. The Fetim Group is active in more than 40 countries in Europe and supplies both professional end-users and retailers.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:

Lubbers De Jong

Anke van Heerebeek

anke@lubbersdejong.nl

020 205 0428



SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

