FETV Adds 12 Million Households with Spectrum

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television) announced today the addition of Spectrum subscribers in various markets across the country, including legacy Time Warner and Brighthouse Cable systems, increasing the network's total distribution by 12 million households.

"We are thrilled to take another major step forward with this launch," said president and CEO Drew Sumrall. "The addition of 12 million households propels FETV into an elite tier of national networks with over 60 million households. We look forward to providing Spectrum subscribers with quality, family-friendly entertainment for years to come."

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to over 60 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Comcast (select markets), Spectrum, and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.™

