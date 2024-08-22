The Sunday Mystery Matinee Debuts September 8th on FETV

Slate for this Fall Includes Cagney & Lacey Reunion Movies and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that the "Sunday Mystery Matinee" will join the network's programming lineup beginning Sunday, September 8th. The weekly special will debut with the Cagney & Lacey reunion movies, all four of which star Emmy winners Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly reprising their iconic roles, for the month of September before segueing to the 1980s series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

"We are excited to debut a new programming destination on Sunday afternoons with some of the most iconic characters in TV history," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC.

The four Cagney & Lacey television movies all feature Sharon Gless as Christine Cagney and Tyne Daly as Mary Beth Lacey, reprising their roles from the original series. Released in the mid 1990s, the television films follow Cagney and Lacey as they reunite working as special investigators for the District Attorney's office.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1984-85) stars Jeremy Brett as Sherlock Holmes and David Burke as Dr. John Watson. Originally broadcast on ITV in Britain, Sherlock Holmes episodes feature adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most famous stories, including "The Adventure of Copper Beeches" and "The Red-Headed League".

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

