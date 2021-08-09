FETV Names Cara Conte Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV announced today Cara Conte has been named Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales. Conte will be based in New York and report to Drew Sumrall, President and CEO.

Conte brings over 25 years of experience to the newly-created role at FETV. Conte most recently served as SVP National Accounts and Multichannel Distribution at ION Media Networks, where she was responsible for developing and executing the company's reach strategy with MVPDs across the U.S. She has also held similar roles at both HSN and USA Networks.