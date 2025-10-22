"Classic Christmas" Returns to FETV and FMC

Second Annual Christmas Special Begins in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, parent company of family-friendly networks FETV and FMC, announced today that the second annual "Classic Christmas" programming event will return to both networks in November, with holiday programming extending through Christmas Day. FETV will present "Merry Matinees", themed pairings of beloved Christmas films every weekend at 3p ET. The celebration continues on FMC with "Silver Bells and Silver Screens", a nightly showcase of heartwarming holiday favorites. Standout titles airing in November include Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Christmas in Connecticut (1945), Going My Way (1944), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), The Apartment (1960), and more.

"FETV and FMC are all about bringing families together through timeless entertainment," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Our holiday lineups will allow viewers to celebrate the holidays the way they remember them – full of joy and hope."

Featured telecasts of the November schedule include:

"Duke the Halls" on FETV Saturday, November 1 st and Sunday, November 2 nd at 3p ET featuring John Wayne titles 3 Godfathers (1948) and Donovan's Reef (1963), respectively

and Sunday, November 2 at 3p ET featuring John Wayne titles (1948) and (1963), respectively "TV Christmas Classics" on FETV Saturday, November 22 nd and Sunday, November 23 rd featuring The Walton's The Homecoming – A Christmas Story (1971) and The Brady Bunch A Very Brady Christmas (1988), respectively

and Sunday, November 23 featuring The Walton's (1971) and The Brady Bunch (1988), respectively Special presentation of Miracle on 34 th Street (1947) on FETV Thanksgiving night at 7p ET, including an encore presentation on Black Friday at 2p ET

(1947) on FETV Thanksgiving night at 7p ET, including an encore presentation on Black Friday at 2p ET Bing Crosby double feature on FMC Sunday, November 2nd starting at 7p ET showcasing Going My Way (1944) followed by The Bells of St. Mary's (1945)

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching nearly 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, Mediacom, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

