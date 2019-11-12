Few Health Insurance Consumers Believe "Medicare for All" Would Be Implemented, According to eHealth Survey

Many doubt "Medicare for all" would be implemented. If a candidate supporting "Medicare for all" is elected as president in 2020, fewer than one third (31%) think it likely that such a program would be implemented; 48% consider it unlikely.

Most support government action to lower drug costs: 87% of respondents support government initiatives to negotiate directly with drug makers, while 74% support government initiatives to import drugs from outside the United States.

87% of respondents support government initiatives to negotiate directly with drug makers, while 74% support government initiatives to import drugs from outside . Some consumers are already buying lower-cost drugs from outside the U.S.: 21% of ACA plan enrollees with an income between $75,000 and $100,000 have purchased drugs from outside the country in order to save money.

Read the full report.

eHealth's findings are compiled from voluntary surveys of consumers who purchased Medicare plans or individual and family plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) through eHealth. Surveys were conducted in October 2019 and a total of 1,860 responses were received.

