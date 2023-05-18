FFI Solutions and Geofinancial Analytics Announce Partnership to Combat Methane Emissions

News provided by

FFI Solutions

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FFI Solutions, a leading climate-focused research and analytics firm, and Geofinancial Analytics®, a science-driven data provider using advanced geospatial technology, have partnered to offer methane emissions screening and research data services to institutional investors.

Geofinancial Analytics' automated data service, MethaneScan®, pinpoints methane hotspots from space and attributes them to owners with high confidence. MethaneScan® 100 provides methane emission intensity scores for the top 100 publicly-listed oil & gas companies worldwide. The resulting emissions ratings – from AA to D – and 12-month emissions trends objectively measure a company's performance and transparency on the critical issue of methane management.

FFI Solutions, provider of The Carbon Underground 200 fossil fuel exclusionary screening list, will offer investors a new introductory edition of MethaneScan® 100 for investment screening, research, and importantly, for asset owners to engage with energy companies in which they are invested.

Methane, the second most abundant anthropogenic GHG, is more than 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere in the near term. Methane emissions must be cut by half this decade to avoid the worst effects of climate change, says the UN.

"MethaneScan® sets the highest industry standard for accurate, precise, and transparent reporting via direct satellite observation," said Chris Ito, CEO of FFI Holdings. "We expect MethaneScan® 100 will quickly become a trusted, invaluable tool for our clients in identifying, engaging and screening companies based on their methane management practices."

"We are excited to partner with FFI Solutions to help accelerate the transition to a clean energy future." said Mark Kriss, founder and CEO of Geofinancial Analytics. "Integrating MethaneScan® 100 with The Carbon Underground 200 will be a powerful tool for investors seeking to differentiate between leaders and laggards in methane emissions management and governance transparency."

About Geofinancial Analytics®:

Geofinancial Analytics is a science-driven data provider whose civic mission is to accelerate the clean energy transition by informing decisions and business practices with transparent, objective facts using advanced geospatial technology. www.geofinancial.com

About FFI Solutions:

FFI Solutions is a leading climate-focused research, analytics, and advisory firm dedicated to delivering custom solutions that decarbonize portfolios and align with the principles that underlie reaching net zero emissions by 2050. www.ffisolutions.com

Contact: Mike Palmieri
FFI Solutions
(646) 568-5900 ext. 702
[email protected]

SOURCE FFI Solutions

