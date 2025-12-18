FFI Solutions and Rho Impact Join Forces to Scale Climate-Positive Investing

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FFI Solutions and Rho Impact today announced a strategic partnership to help institutional investors systematically assess avoided emissions across their portfolios. FFI Solutions, an independent climate research, analytics, and advisory firm, will integrate Rho Impact's Koi platform as its primary technology partner for avoided emissions assessment. Through this collaboration, FFI Solutions will strengthen its ability to help clients identify climate-related risks and opportunities, evaluate investments in climate solutions, and build actionable decarbonization strategies.

Capital allocators have historically relied on slow, bespoke analyses when evaluating portfolio climate impact, limiting clarity on how deployed capital meets climate commitments. Most investors lack tools to assess avoided emissions (Scope 4) – the greenhouse gas reductions enabled by climate solutions they finance. As climate-related allocations increase, asset owners need the ability to forecast portfolio decarbonization potential at scale.

Koi is the world's most comprehensive data platform for assessing the impact potential of emerging climate solutions. The platform allows investors to analyze the climate impact of technologies, services, and real assets instantly by leveraging global data on full lifecycle emissions and projected market demand.

"This partnership represents a major step forward for FFI Solutions and our clients," said Chris Ito, CEO of FFI Solutions. "We can now offer institutional investors a scalable, data-driven approach to assessing avoided emissions in private markets and emerging climate technologies."

"We are proud to partner with FFI Solutions," said Gilman Callsen, CEO of Rho Impact. "This partnership will allow managers across diverse asset classes to understand the decarbonization potential of their investments."

About FFI Solutions

FFI Solutions is a trusted provider of climate-focused research, analytics, and advisory services. Founded in 2013, we help institutions navigate climate-related physical and transition risks and capitalize on opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Learn more at www.ffisolutions.com.

About Rho Impact

Rho Impact is an authority on forecasting the effectiveness of emerging climate solutions. Koi (www.koi.eco) is the world's only AI-driven platform purpose-built to forecast the decarbonization potential of over 10,000 climate solutions. Trusted by institutional investors globally, Rho Impact helps direct capital towards the world's most credible climate solutions. Learn more at www.rhoimpact.com.

Media Contacts

Rho Impact: [email protected]

FFI Solutions: [email protected]

SOURCE FFI Solutions