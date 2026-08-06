FFO ACCELERATES IN 2Q26 AND GROWS 12%

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. (B3: ALOS3), the most innovative experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle and shopping platform in Latin America, announces its results for the second quarter of 2026 (2Q26). At the end of 2Q26, the Company held interests in 46 shopping centers, totaling 1,934 thousand sqm of Total GLA and 1,262 thousand sqm of Owned GLA. The Company also provided planning, administration and leasing services to 6 third-party shopping centers with a total GLA of 207.6 thousand sqm.

FFO GROWS 12.0% IN 2Q26: In 2Q26, FFO reached R$340.8 million, an increase of 12.0% compared to 2Q25, (+15,8% Ex-Tijuca) despite the prevailing high interest rate environment. This performance was driven by the media and real estate development verticals, as well as by efficiency gains captured across the Company's cost structure.

REVENUE GROWS 11.6%: Net revenue reached R$732.3 million in 2Q26, up (+11.6%), driven by the media and real estate development verticals. SSR reached 4.6%¹, corresponding to 3.2% in real terms.

MEDIA IN STRONG EXPANSION: Helloo led multiplatform projects during the FIFA World Cup™, contributing to an 84.5% increase in media revenue, which represented 10.6% of the Company's total revenue.

SG&A -5.6% AND EBITDA +10.5%: Efficiency gains from the simplification program contributed to a 10.5% increase in EBITDA (+12,7% Ex-Tijuca), which reached R$ 525.4 million, while SG&A expenses decreased by 5.6%

SALES INCREASED 4.6%: Sales at ALLOS malls increased 4.6%¹, totaling R$10.5 billion in the quarter, with highlights in the leisure and sporting goods segments. SSS reached 2.6%.

DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV +31%: GMV recognized through ALLOS' digital platform reached R$1.6 billion (+31%) with 17 million sessions, (+12%), across 37 malls. In addition, enrollment in the Benefits Program increased visit frequency by 15%.

Returning Capital to SHAREHOLDERS: ALLOS shareholders received R$1.2 billion in 2026 through dividends and interest on equity (IOE), while leverage remained stable and well controlled at 1.7x Net Debt to EBITDA.

SOURCE ALLOS S.A.