SALES ACCELERATE IN 1Q26 AND GROW 6.6%¹

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS (B3: ALOS3) announces its results for 1Q26. The Company held interests in 46 shopping centers, totaling 1,931 thousand sqm of Total GLA and 1,262 thousand sqm of Owned GLA. The Company also provided planning, administration and leasing services to 6 third-party shopping centers with a total GLA of 205.3 thousand sqm.

ALLOS SALES GREW 6,6%¹ IN 1Q26 In the first quarter of 2026, sales at ALLOS malls showed an acceleration compared to the end of 2025, with a growth rate of 6.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025. SSS reached 5.0%, marking an increase of 250 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025.

5.5% SSR ALLOS continues to showcase the strength and relevance of its portfolio, achieving a 5.5% SSR in 1Q26. This figure reflects its ability to negotiate contract renewals with significant leasing spreads.

SG&A has decreased by 13.2%. ALLOS made progress in its efficiency and simplification agenda, achieving a 13.2% reduction in expenses in 1Q26, consistent with earlier indications for the start of the year.

STRONG GROWTH IN EBITDA AND FFO In 1Q26, EBITDA reached R$ 493.1 million, a 11.8% increase compared to 1Q25 (+17.0% ex-Tijuca), with a margin of 72.2%. FFO amounted to R$ 298.8 million, reflecting an increase of 9.7% (+18.2% ex-Tijuca). This growth demonstrates strong operational performance and a reduction in expenses during the quarter.

LIABILITY AND DIVIDEND MANAGEMENT ALLOS continues to manage liabilities and issues CRI of R$1 billion, below the CDI, in 3 series with maturities of 5, 7 and 10 years and, in line with the shareholder remuneration guidance, until May 2026, the Company distributed R$730 million in dividends and IoE.

Kinea ALLOS Malls FII ALLOS has partnered with Kinea to create Kinea ALLOS Malls FII, which will enhance the Company's capital allocation flexibility and create a new business vertical with recurring revenues, marking the beginning of a new growth cycle.

ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT ALLOS has announced the signing of MOUs for several strategic transactions. These include the complete divestment of Shopping Curitiba, which has a capitalization (cap) rate of 9.5%. Additionally, ALLOS will acquire a stake in Amazonas Shopping, an asset that generates annual sales exceeding R$ 1 billion, with a cap rate of 9.7%. The agreement also entails exchanging stakes in Shopping Campo Grande and Shopping Villagio Caxias for a stake in Shopping Taboão, along with R$ 20 million in cash.

SOURCE ALLOS S.A.