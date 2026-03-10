EBITDA GROWS 7.5% ACHIEVING A RECORD MARGIN OF 79%

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 (4Q25). At the end of 4Q25, the Company held interest in 45 malls, totaling 1,938 thousand sqm of Total GLA and 1,265 thousand sqm of Owned GLA and provided planning, management and leasing services to 6 third-party malls with a total GLA of 190 thousand sqm.

ALLOS ACHIEVES THE HIGHEST EBITDA MARGIN IN ITS HISTORY, 79%:

In 4Q25, the company demonstrated strong operating performance, with sales per square meter and NOI per square meter reaching record highs of R$2,524 and R$605, respectively. Additionally, improved expense efficiency contributed to EBITDA of R$672.0 million, a 7.5% increase from 4Q24. The EBITDA margin also improved to 79.0%, up 192 basis points from the same quarter the previous year.

SALES INCREASES 5.1%:Sales at ALLOS' malls grow above retail sales in the country, in 4Q25, exceed 4Q24 levels by 5.1%

ALLOS REACHES 20.9% MARKET SHARE: In 2025, ALLOS achieved a 20.9% market share of sales in malls across Brazil, up 80 basis points from 2024. Sales exceeded Abrasce's average in all regions.

5.7% SRR: The solid operating performance of the Company's malls makes them increasingly relevant for national retail, allowing lease renewals with lease spreads above inflation. 4Q25, ALLOS recorded a 5.7% increase in SSR.

MEDIA GROWS 16,3% : Helloo's expansion to airports, along with successful media performance, resulted in a 16.3% increase in media revenues in 4Q25 versus 4Q24, solidifying this operation as the fastest-growing vertical at ALLOS.

6.6% REDUCTION IN SG&A : The simplification and efficiency gain program is already showing results: in 4Q25, SG&A fell 6.6% compared to 4Q24. In 2026, the program will continue to benefit the structure.

FFO/SHARE 3.9% HIGHER :In 4Q25, FFO reached R$464.8 million, representing a 2.3% increase versus 4Q24. This growth occurred despite higher interest rates and increased cash dividend payouts. FFO per share rose by 3.9%, highlighting strong operational performance and effects of share buyback programs.

GUIDANCE 2026: ALLOS projects EBITDA of R$2,170 million and R$2,240 million for 2026, with dividends between R$0.28 and R$0.30 per share, of which R$438 million have already been distributed this year. The projected CAPEX of between R$350 million and R$450 million. After mixed-use projects signed in the second half of 2025, the cash flow for these projects has been revised from R$433 million to R$539 million, to be received between 2026 and 2036

