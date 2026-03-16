F&G Annuities & Life Announces New Three-Year $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new three-year stock repurchase program, effective March 16, 2026, under which the Company may repurchase up to $100 million of F&G common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time by the Company in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions through March 31, 2029.

The Company's existing stock repurchase authorization permits aggregate repurchases of up to $50 million, of which approximately $32 million remains available as of March 13, 2026, and that authorization is scheduled to expire on November 6, 2026.

Chris Blunt, F&G's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our financial results clearly demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our business model where we achieved record AUM before flow reinsurance, strong sales, excellent investment performance and maintained a solid financial and capital position this past year. Our high quality, diversified portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, with credit impairments remaining stable and below our internal expectations. We are also in an advantageous position as we continue to transition our business to be more fee-based, higher margin and less capital intensive which we believe will create a more valuable company. While we are executing well, the market has been slow to recognize the strength of our business and the momentum that we are generating."

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and other factors, including prevailing interest and unemployment rate levels and stock and credit market performance; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; natural disasters, public health crises, international tensions and conflicts, geopolitical events, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and other events; concentration in certain states for distribution of our products; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; equity market volatility or disruption; the impact of credit risk of our counterparties; changes in our assumptions and estimates regarding amortization of our deferred acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and value of business acquired balances; regulatory changes or actions, including those relating to regulation of financial services affecting (among other things) underwriting of insurance products and regulation of the sale, underwriting and pricing of products and minimum capitalization and statutory reserve requirements for insurance companies, or the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to make cash distributions to us; and other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" and other sections of F&G's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

[email protected]

515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.