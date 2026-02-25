F&G Annuities & Life Joins Voya Financial's Annuity Platform, Expanding Access to Protected Growth Solutions

Distribution relationship introduces F&G's fixed indexed annuities (FIAs), registered index-linked annuities (RILAs) and multi-year guaranteed annuities (MYGAs) product suite to Voya's industry leading wealth solutions business

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G") and Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that F&G's annuity solutions will be available for distribution through Voya's Wealth Management platform, marking an exciting collaboration between two premier financial services organizations committed to helping Americans achieve financial security.

Through the platform, Voya financial professionals can offer F&G annuities, providing clients with additional retirement and income protection choices. The relationship combines F&G's competitive product offerings with Voya's integrated advice and distribution capabilities, expanding access to annuity solutions designed to meet diverse retirement planning and long-term wealth protection needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Voya to bring F&G's suite of annuity solutions to their wealth management business," said Conor Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer of F&G. "This collaboration represents an important opportunity to serve more Americans as they plan for their financial futures. Voya's commitment to customer centricity and financial confidence aligns perfectly with F&G's mission of helping people turn their aspirations into reality."

As part of the relationship, Voya financial professionals will have access to F&G's annuity offerings, supported by educational resources and product expertise intended to drive strong advisor and client outcomes. Both organizations share a dedication to innovation, integrity and putting customers first, values that form the foundation of this exciting relationship.

"We look forward to bringing our scale and advisor acumen to this collaboration," said John Brett, President, Wealth Management at Voya Financial. "This relationship enhances our ability to deliver impactful, well-designed solutions that help clients address a wide range of retirement and investment needs."

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya's services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

