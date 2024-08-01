F&G Annuities & Life Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Aug 1, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2024. 

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.859375 per share of F&G's 6.875% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, to be paid on October 15, 2024, to holders of record as of October 1, 2024.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.   

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

