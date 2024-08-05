F&G Annuities & Life Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (net earnings) for the second quarter of $198 million, or $1.55 per diluted share (per share), compared to net earnings of $130 million, or $1.04 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 included $70 million of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $11 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2023 included $56 million of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $5 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the second quarter of $139 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $79 million, or $0.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items and alternative investment portfolio returns from short-term mark-to-market movement that differ from long-term return expectations. The second quarter of 2024 includes short-term investment income from alternative investments and $4 million of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income, partially offset by $16 million net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements, whereas the second quarter of 2023 included short-term investment income from alternative investments and $5 million of bond prepay income. Please see "Second Quarter 2024 Results" and "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation.

Company Highlights

Record and sustainable sales growth across multi-channel platform: Gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter 2023 driven by record retail channel sales and robust institutional market sales

Gross sales of for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter 2023 driven by record retail channel sales and robust institutional market sales Record invested assets with strong investment returns: Record assets under management (AUM) were $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024 , an increase of 13% from $46.0 billion in the prior year quarter, driven by new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months. AUM before flow reinsurance was $61.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 . The investment portfolio is performing well, as expected

Record assets under management (AUM) were as of , an increase of 13% from in the prior year quarter, driven by new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months. AUM before flow reinsurance was as of . The investment portfolio is performing well, as expected Strong and expanding adjusted return on assets, excluding significant items: Remains above baseline of 110 basis points shared at our Investor Day in October 2023

Remains above baseline of 110 basis points shared at our Investor Day in Solid balance sheet supports both organic growth and return of capital to shareholders: F&G returned $32 million of capital to shareholders from common and preferred dividends in the second quarter

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered record assets under management before flow reinsurance in the second quarter of $61.4 billion, a 21% increase over the second quarter of 2023. This strong growth was driven by record gross sales of $4.4 billion, a 47% increase over the second quarter of 2023, with record retail sales and robust institutional market sales. We continue to benefit from strong demand for our products given demographic tailwinds, prior investments in building out our multi-channel sales platform and continued strong investment performance. Excluding significant items, we generated $171 million of adjusted net earnings and expanded our adjusted return on assets to 130 basis points as benefits from investment margin, accretive flow reinsurance and owned distribution margin, as well as disciplined expense management, continue to emerge. Overall, it was an outstanding quarter and we are well on pace to achieve our Investor Day targets."

Summary Financial Results1 (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 2024

2023 Total gross sales $ 4,420

$ 3,008 $ 7,915

$ 6,289 Net sales $ 3,445

$ 2,212 $ 5,747

$ 4,421 Assets under management (AUM) $ 52,208

$ 46,004 $ 52,208

$ 46,004 Average assets under management (AAUM) YTD $ 50,181

$ 44,817 $ 50,181

$ 44,817 Adjusted return on assets 0.98 %

0.62 % 0.98 %

0.62 % Net earnings (loss) $ 198

$ 130 $ 309

$ (65) Net earnings (loss) per share $ 1.55

$ 1.04 $ 2.45

$ (0.52) Adjusted net earnings $ 139

$ 79 $ 247

$ 140 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 0.63 $ 1.97

$ 1.12 Book value per common share $ 27.02

$ 19.98 $ 27.02

$ 19.98 Book value per common share, excluding AOCI $ 42.52

$ 40.70 $ 42.52

$ 40.70

______________________ 1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record profitable gross sales: Gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by record retail channel sales and robust institutional market sales.

Record Retail channel sales of $3.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 39% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong annuity sales.

Robust Institutional market sales of $1.2 billion, compared to $0.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding agreements due to more favorable market conditions.

Net sales of $3.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 55% over the second quarter of 2023.

Record assets under management (AUM) were $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 13% from $46.0 billion as of June 30, 2023. AUM before flow reinsurance was $61.4 billion as of June 30, 2024. A rollforward of AUM can be found in the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release.

Adjusted net earnings were $139 million, or $1.10 per share, in the second quarter, compared to $79 million, or $0.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items and alternative investment portfolio returns from short-term mark-to-market movement that differ from long-term return expectations.

Adjusted net earnings of $139 million , or $1.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 include $145 million , or $1.11 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million , or $0.03 per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $16 million , or $0.12 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $165 million , or $1.26 per share.

include , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments and , or per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by , or per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $79 million , or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter of 2023 included $82 million , or $0.66 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $5 million , or $0.04 per share, of bond prepay income. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $137 million , or $1.10 per share.

As compared to the prior year, the adjusted net earnings increase reflects asset growth, margin diversification from accretive flow reinsurance fees and owned distribution margin, disciplined expense management and higher interest expense due to planned capital market activity.

Capital and Liquidity Highlights

Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders excluding AOCI was $5.4 billion, or $42.52 per share, based on 126 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. This reflects an increase of $1.42, or 3%, during the quarter, including $1.01 per share increase from adjusted net earnings and other and $0.56 per share net increase for mark-to-market movements; partially offset by $0.15 per share decrease from capital actions.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI as of March 31, 2024 $ 41.10 Adjusted net earnings and other

1.01 Book value per common share excluding AOCI, before capital actions & mark-to-market $ 42.11 Capital actions

(0.15) Book value per common share excluding AOCI, before mark-to-market $ 41.96 Mark-to-market movement

0.56 Book value per common share excluding AOCI as of June 30, 2024 $ 42.52

Our consolidated debt outstanding increased to $2.1 billion at June 30, reflecting a $300 million net increase for the successful refinance and partial tender offer of our upcoming 2025 senior note maturity. Our debt to capitalization ratio, excluding AOCI, was 26.4% as of June 30, 2024. We expect this ratio to revert to our long-term target of 25 percent once the remaining $300 million of senior notes matures in 2025.

During the second quarter, F&G returned $32 million of capital to shareholders from common and preferred dividends.

Conference Call

About F&G

F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Investments







Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value, (amortized cost of $47,236), net of allowance for credit losses of $58 at June 30, 2024

$ 43,826

$ 40,419 Preferred securities, at fair value

332

469 Equity securities, at fair value

147

137 Derivative investments

1,032

797 Mortgage loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $64 at June 30, 2024

5,439

5,336 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (certain investments at fair value of $358 at June 30, 2024)

3,705

3,071 Other long-term investments

660

608 Short-term investments

421

1,452 Total investments

$ 55,562

$ 52,289 Cash and cash equivalents

3,526

1,563 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses of $21 at June 30, 2024

11,031

8,960 Goodwill

2,017

1,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets

983

931 Other intangible assets, net

4,952

4,207 Market risk benefits asset

103

88 Income taxes receivable

11

27 Deferred tax asset, net

327

388 Total assets

$ 78,512

$ 70,202 Liabilities and Equity







Contractholder funds

$ 53,602

$ 48,798 Future policy benefits

7,636

7,050 Market risk benefits liability

459

403 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,328

2,011 Notes payable

2,038

1,754 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities

8,661

7,083 Total liabilities

$ 74,724

$ 67,099 Equity







Preferred stock $0.001 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2024; outstanding and issued shares of 5,000,000 as of

June 30, 2024

—

— Common stock $0.001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2024; outstanding and issued shares of 126,104,247

and 127,133,074 as of June 30, 2024, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

3,449

3,185 Retained earnings

2,182

1,926 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI")

(1,953)

(1,990) Treasury stock, at cost (1,028,827 shares as of June 30, 2024)

(24)

(18) Total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity

$ 3,654

$ 3,103 Noncontrolling interests

134

— Total equity

$ 3,788

$ 3,103 Total liabilities and equity

$ 78,512

$ 70,202

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS SECOND QUARTER INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenues

















Life insurance premiums and other fees

$ 487

$ 576



$ 1,205

$ 941 Interest and investment income

684

525



1,300

1,044 Owned distribution revenues

18

—



41

— Recognized gains and (losses), net

(17)

67



195

52 Total revenues

1,172

1,168



2,741

2,037 Benefits and expenses

















Benefits and other changes in policy reserves

608

817



1,769

1,629 Market risk benefit (gains) losses

20

(30)



9

29 Depreciation and amortization

147

104



270

194 Personnel costs

69

56



135

109 Other operating expenses

46

33



104

69 Interest expense

28

25



58

47 Total benefits and expenses

918

1,005



2,345

2,077



















Earnings (loss) before income taxes

254

163



396

(40) Income tax expense (benefit)

50

33



76

25 Net earnings (loss)

204

130



320

(65) Less: Noncontrolling interests

1

—



2

— Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G

203

130



318

(65) Less: Preferred stock dividend

5

—



9

— Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G common shareholders

$ 198

$ 130



$ 309

$ (65)



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to F&G common shareholders per common share

















Basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.04



$ 2.49

$ (0.52) Diluted

$ 1.55

$ 1.04



$ 2.45

$ (0.52) Weighted average common shares used in computing net earnings (loss) per common share

















Basic

124

125



124

125 Diluted

131

125



130

125

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS)





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders ¹

















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 198

$ 130



$ 309

$ (65) Non-GAAP adjustments

















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on fixed maturity available-for-sale securities, equity securities

and other invested assets

(37)

27



(85)

75 Change in allowance for expected credit losses

21

20



22

28 Change in fair value of reinsurance related embedded derivatives

(10)

(17)



8

2 Change in fair value of other derivatives and embedded derivatives

8

—



69

(1) Recognized (gains) losses, net

(18)

30



14

104 Market related liability adjustments

(71)

(102)



(126)

142 Purchase price amortization

19

6



41

11 Transaction costs and other non-recurring items

(3)

—



(3)

2 Noncontrolling interest

(2)

—



(5)

— Income taxes adjustment

16

15



17

(54) Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders ¹

$ 139

$ 79



$ 247

$ 140



1See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Adjusted net earnings of $139 million , or $1.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 include $145 million , or $1.11 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million , or $0.03 per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $16 million , or $0.12 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $165 million , or $1.26 per share.





include , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments and , or per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by , or per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $79 million , or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter of 2023 included $82 million , or $0.66 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $5 million , or $0.04 per share, of bond prepay income. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $137 million , or $1.10 per share.





included , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments and , or per share, of bond prepay income. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $247 million, or $1.97 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 include $245 million , or $1.88 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $10 million or $0.08 per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $16 million , or $0.12 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $317 million , or $2.44 per share.





include , or per share, of investment income from alternative investments and or per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by , or per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was , or per share. Adjusted net earnings of $140 million , or $1.12 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $181 million , or $1.45 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $5 million , or $0.04 per share, of bond prepay income, partially offset by $37 million , or $0.30 per share, tax valuation allowance expense. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $269 million , or $2.15 per share.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL EQUITY, TOTAL EQUITY EXCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AOCI), BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND BOOK VALUE PER SHARE EXCLUDING AOCI





Three months ended (In millions)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity

3,654

3,546

3,103 Less: Preferred stock

250

250

— Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders

3,404

3,296

3,103 Less: AOCI

(1,953)

(1,883)

(1,990) Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI

$ 5,357

$ 5,179

$ 5,093













Common shares outstanding

126

126

126













Book value per common share

$ 27.02

$ 26.16

$ 24.63 Book value per common share, excluding AOCI

$ 42.52

$ 41.10

$ 40.42

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) ROLLFORWARD, AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AAUM) AND AUM BEFORE FLOW REINSURANCE





Three months ended (In millions)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 AUM at beginning of period

$ 49,787

$ 49,103

$ 47,103 Net new business asset flows

3,057

2,116

3,165 Net flow reinsurance to third parties

(930)

(1,407)

(1,352) Net capital transaction proceeds (disbursements)

294

(25)

187 AUM at end of period¹

$ 52,208

$ 49,787

$ 49,103













AAUM YTD¹

$ 50,181

$ 49,400

$ 46,044













AUM before flow reinsurance

$ 61,370

$ 58,020

$ 55,928

SALES HIGHLIGHTS















Three months ended



Six months ended (In millions)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Total annuity sales

3,123

2,288



5,887

5,012 Indexed universal life ("IUL")

44

42



86

79 Funding agreements ("FABN/FHLB")

915

200



1,020

456 Pension risk transfer ("PRT")

338

478



922

742 Gross sales(1)

4,420

3,008



7,915

6,289 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties

(975)

(796)



(2,168)

(1,868) Net sales(1)

$ 3,445

$ 2,212



$ 5,747

$ 4,421



1See definition of non-GAAP measures below

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G:

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

(i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards;

(ii) Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit;

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities);

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items;

(v) Other "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years;

(vi) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that F&G does not wholly own; and

(vii) Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction.

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Adjusted Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is the same as weighted average diluted shares outstanding except for periods in which our preferred stocks are calculated to be dilutive to either net earnings attributable to common shareholders or adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders, but not both, or there is a net earnings loss attributable to common shareholders on a GAAP basis, but positive adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders using the non-GAAP measure. The above exceptions are made to include relevant diluted shares when dilution occurs and exclude relevant diluted shares when dilution does not occur for adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders per Diluted Share

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is calculated as adjusted net earnings plus preferred stock dividend (if the preferred stock has created dilution). This sum is then divided by the adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.

Adjusted Return on Assets attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted return on assets attributable to common shareholders is calculated by dividing year-to-date annualized adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders by year-to-date AAUM. Return on assets is comprised of net investment income, less cost of funds, flow reinsurance fee income, owned distribution margin and less expenses (including operating expenses, interest expense and income taxes) consistent with our adjusted net earnings definition and related adjustments. Cost of funds includes liability costs related to cost of crediting as well as other liability costs. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing financial performance and profitability earned on AAUM.

Adjusted Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity, excluding AOCI

Adjusted return on average common shareholder equity is calculated by dividing the rolling four quarters adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders, by total average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI. Average equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI for the twelve month rolling period is the average of 5 points throughout the period. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be a useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level return driven by the Company's adjusted earnings.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:

(i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives;

(ii) investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value;

(iii) related party loans and investments;

(iv) accrued investment income;

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and

(vi) cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.

AUM before Flow Reinsurance

AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) (Quarterly and YTD)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.

Book Value per Common Share, excluding AOCI

Book value per Common share, excluding AOCI is calculated as total F&G equity attributable to common shareholders divided by the total number of shares of common stock outstanding. Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and for investors and analysts to assess the capital position of the Company.

Debt-to-Capitalization Ratio, excluding AOCI

Debt-to-capitalization ratio is computed by dividing total aggregate principal amount of debt by total capitalization (total debt plus total equity, excluding AOCI). Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing its capital position.

Return on Average F&G common shareholder Equity, excluding AOCI

Return on average F&G common shareholder equity, excluding AOCI is calculated by dividing the rolling four quarters net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders, by total average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI. Average F&G equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI for the twelve month rolling period is the average of 5 points throughout the period. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

Total Capitalization, excluding AOCI

Total capitalization, excluding AOCI is based on total equity excluding the effect of AOCI and the total aggregate principal amount of debt. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to provide useful supplemental information internally and to investors and analysts to help assess the capital position of the Company.

Total Equity, excluding AOCI

Total equity, excluding AOCI is based on total equity excluding the effect of AOCI. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to provide useful supplemental information internally and to investors and analysts assessing the level of earned equity on total equity.

Total F&G Equity attributable to common shareholders, excluding AOCI

Total F&G equity attributable to common shareholder, excluding AOCI is based on total F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. shareholders' equity excluding the effect of AOCI and preferred stocks, including additional paid-in-capital. Since AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments, changes in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits and discount rate assumption changes for the future policy benefits, management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and for investors and analysts to assess the level of return driven by the Company that is available to common shareholders.

