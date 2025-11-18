FGM Announces New Commercial Leadership in Steel and Aluminum Markets

Glen Taylor appointed Chief Commercial Officer; Brandon Roush joins as Vice President of Aluminum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM) announced today the appointment of Glen Taylor as Chief Commercial Officer and Brandon Roush as Vice President of Aluminum.

Taylor has more than 30 years of metals industry experience, having held numerous sales and management roles in the service center sector. "FGM's platform is uniquely built through its integration of commercial expertise, risk management strategies, and supply chain execution," said Taylor. "I'm eager to help advance FGM's innovative market approach and drive its next phase of growth."

Roush joins FGM with more than 15 years of experience in the aluminum industry, spanning domestic and international rolling mills, procurement, and sales leadership. "FGM's network and business model allow us to build a strong supply chain to meet the ever-changing demands of the aluminum industry while mitigating the risk of underlying metal values," said Roush.

Both will collaborate on commercial strategy and execution across Flack Global Metals and Pacesetter, ensuring a unified approach that strengthens FGM's platform across steel and aluminum.

"These appointments enhance our leadership team and reinforce our commitment to executing a unified commercial strategy across the platform," said Jeremy Flack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flack Global Metals.

ABOUT FLACK GLOBAL METALS

Flack Global Metals (FGM), founded in 2010, is a unified industrial platform combining distribution, risk management, and investment to bring stability and optionality to the flat-rolled steel and aluminum supply chain. Ranked as the 28th largest steel distributor in the United States, FGM operates through Flack Global Metals Distribution (FGMD)—which includes Pacesetter Steel Service and Flack Metal Supply—along with Flack Capital Markets and Flack Manufacturing Investments, integrating physical supply with financial strategy to reduce volatility, enhance performance, and create long-term enterprise value.

