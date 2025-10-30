Flack Global Metals Expands Service Center Footprint with Pacesetter Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM) announced today that it will assume operations of NSPS Metals in Houston, Texas, effective November 1, 2025. The facility will operate as the third FGM-Pacesetter (Pacesetter) facility, joining FGM's existing Pacesetter service centers in Atlanta, GA, and Chicago, IL.

The addition of the Houston facility to the Pacesetter portfolio expands Pacesetter's presence in the OEM and construction products markets and strengthens FGM's ability to serve customers throughout Texas, the surrounding states, and Mexico.

"With Pacesetter Houston, we continue to build a distribution network designed for flexibility, control, and performance," said Jeremy Flack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flack Global Metals. "Expanding our footprint allows us to better serve customers across the supply chain while advancing our mission to bring stability and optionality to the metals industry."

The facility offers slitting, cut-to-length, blanking, and storage capabilities.

The addition of Pacesetter Houston reinforces FGM's commitment to building a fully integrated platform that connects physical supply with price risk management strategies in order to add value to its customers' business platforms.

Flack Global Metals (FGM), founded in 2010, is a unified industrial platform combining distribution, risk management, and investment to bring stability and optionality to the flat-rolled steel and aluminum supply chain. Ranked as the 28th largest steel distributor in the United States, FGM operates through Flack Global Metals Distribution (FGMD)—which includes Pacesetter Steel Service and Flack Metal Supply—along with Flack Capital Markets and Flack Manufacturing Investments, integrating physical supply with financial strategy to reduce volatility, enhance performance, and create long-term enterprise value.

