FHE Health Introduces New Director of Its "Shatterproof" Program for First Responders

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the nationally recognized behavioral health provider FHE Health announced that Dr. Sachi Ananda, Ph.D., LMHC, MCAP, is the new director of the organization's "Shatterproof" program, a specialized treatment option for police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, EMTs, 911 dispatchers and other first responders. The change in leadership signifies FHE Health's strong commitment to the health and wellbeing of the brave men and women who serve America in crises and disasters.

In her role as Shatterproof Director, Dr. Ananda said she would "provide clinical direction of the program in order to best fit the needs of the first responders' community," emphasizing the healing power of that peer community. (A first responder peer community is one aspect of the program that makes it specialized, the others being a therapeutic focus on trauma and PTSD, and neuro treatments that address the underlying PTSD-related brain changes.)

In Dr. Ananda, Shatterproof patients have a clinician with expertise in addressing their needs and a deep personal connection to their experience as first responders. As a licensed mental health counselor, Master's level certified addiction professional, and clinical sexologist, Dr. Ananda has specialized in working with first responders. Her areas of treatment specialization include trauma work, relationship therapy, and drug and "process" addictions (such as gambling, sex and love, food, etc.). Growing up in a military family with a father in the navy and a brother in the U.S. Marines Corps, Dr. Ananda saw firsthand how trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can impact first responders' health and wellbeing.

Dr. Ananda is trained in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), a highly effective intervention for trauma. She also is trained in Motivational Interviewing, relapse prevention, sex therapy, and family interventions, among other innovative therapeutic strategies for helping first responders find recovery.

When asked what her biggest goal is for the Shatterproof program as she takes its helm, Dr. Ananda said, "I'd like us to be able to help first responders get back to doing what they do best as quickly as possible, and get back to serving their communities and their families."

About Shatterproof:

Shatterproof employs evidence-based therapies, innovative medical care, and a comprehensive wellness program, which focuses on symptoms of PTSD, in order to set first responders on the right path to achieving lifelong recovery from drugs and alcohol. A customized care plan that employs a holistic, evidence-based treatment approach—addressing physical, neurological, mental, social, emotional and spiritual roots of PTSD, substance abuse and/or other issues—helps patients address specific obstacles and manage emotions in high-stress situations without turning to drugs or alcohol. The peer support group model helps first responders feel more comfortable and improves their treatment outcomes.

About FHE Health: is a treatment provider that delivers quality, medically integrated, and personalized behavioral healthcare to patients from all walks of life and with a wide variety of needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients locally and from around the country with specialized treatment programs for addictive disorders and other behavioral health diagnoses such as mood disorders, depression, anxiety and traumatic disorders.

