FHI Heat at Lucky Brands "Desert Jam" 2018

"It was really fun to see how happy we made everyone who came into our cabana to get festival ready. Our incredibly talented team of hair stylists created some truly sensational looks from braids and buns to curled and crimped with glitter, flowers, feathers and everything in between. A big thank you to Lucky Brands and Nylon Magazine for having us! It was a blast!"

– Tracie May-Wagner, VP of Global Communications, FHI Heat.

Additional event sponsors included: Triumph, Jack Daniels, Omission Beer, Core Water, Scunci, Quest Nutrition, Diff Sunglasses, Lovesac & Sunnylife Australia.

ABOUT:

The Luxury Brands LLC brand portfolio includes FHI Heat, STYLUS, NEO BOND, Hair Veil and Daily Beauty. FHI Heat is a global provider of Professional Hair Care products, offering the industry's highest quality and most technologically advanced hair tools. STYLUS, the award-winning tool innovation, is part of a collection of thermal styling brushes that has generated buzz from fans worldwide and is the winner of the Stylist Choice Award for Favorite New Innovative Hair Tool. Hair Veil Powder Hair Filler is a game changer for fine hair, creating the appearance of thicker, richer, fuller hair while eliminating shiny spots, exposed scalp and camouflaging scars. Daily Beauty styling products provide smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair. Neo-Bond is a revolutionary formula that instantly repairs and protects the hair during and after all chemical services.

For more information, visit www.fhiheat.com or call Toll-Free 1-877-344-4328

