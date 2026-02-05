FHI Heat Launches The Curated Collection of Professional Hair Tools, Exclusively at Target

Following the viral success of the UNbrush, FHI Heat expands its assortment at Target, introducing a new line of salon-inspired styling tools along with two new UNbrush® designs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FHI Heat®, a professional hair tools and hair care brand recognized for precision, performance, and innovation, today announced the launch of The Curated Collection—a new lineup of salon-inspired hair tools exclusively available at Target and online at Target.com. Additionally, two new UNbrush innovations are now available to Target consumers: UNbrush Curl and UNbrush Smooth.

FHI Heat Launches The Curated Collection, a stylist-approved line of hair tools exclusively for Target.

Building on the massive success of the viral UNbrush at Target, The Curated Collection represents a strategic expansion of the brand's presence at the mass retailer. The collection delivers high-performance, stylist-approved tools at accessible price points, making professional-quality styling easier than ever to achieve at home.

"Our presence at Target has played a pivotal role in bringing FHI Heat's innovation to a broader audience," says Gina Ortega, President of FHI Heat. "The Curated Collection builds on that momentum, offering thoughtfully designed tools that combine professional performance, modern design, and everyday affordability."

The Curated Collection features clean, modern, and premium packaging that feels elevated yet approachable, and is designed to resonate with today's beauty consumer. The aesthetic reflects FHI Heat's commitment to delivering professional-quality tools that look as good as they perform.

Hand-selected by professionals, each tool in The Curated Collection is engineered to simplify styling while delivering consistent, high-performance results - making salon-worthy hair achievable without the stress.

Available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, The Curated Collection by FHI Heat includes:

AeroMax Style Dryer (MSRP: $99.99): A powerful yet travel-friendly dryer featuring an advanced digital motor, ultra-fast airflow, a foldable design, and customizable settings for efficient, salon-quality results at home or on the go.

(MSRP: $99.99): A powerful yet travel-friendly dryer featuring an advanced digital motor, ultra-fast airflow, a foldable design, and customizable settings for efficient, salon-quality results at home or on the go. SwiftStyler™ Retractable Speed Styler (MRSP: $69.99): A versatile 2-in-1 styling tool with retractable bristles and ceramic tourmaline technology that seamlessly switches from brush to curling wand for fast, frizz-free styling.

(MRSP: $69.99): A versatile 2-in-1 styling tool with retractable bristles and ceramic tourmaline technology that seamlessly switches from brush to curling wand for fast, frizz-free styling. AeroStyle Stying Iron 1" (MSRP: $69.99): A smart, multi-use 1 inch styling iron with air-powered cooling vents, rounded edges, and ceramic tourmaline technology for smooth, long-lasting straight or curled styles.

In addition to the new hair tools collection, FHI Heat is bringing two new UNbrush collections to Target consumers:

UNbrush Curl (MSRP: $18.00): Designed for wavy, curly, and coily hair, Onrush® Curl features our viral DuoFlex™ Bristles, densely packed to glide through curls without disrupting your natural pattern. Paired with the curl defining teeth on our StyleCurl™ Handle, UNbrush® Curl gently detangles even the tightest coils - minimizing breakage, pain, and frizz.

(MSRP: $18.00): Designed for wavy, curly, and coily hair, Onrush® Curl features our viral DuoFlex™ Bristles, densely packed to glide through curls without disrupting your natural pattern. Paired with the curl defining teeth on our StyleCurl™ Handle, UNbrush® Curl gently detangles even the tightest coils - minimizing breakage, pain, and frizz. UNbrush Smooth (MRSP: $18.00): Designed for faster blow-drying, UNbrush® Smooth features our ThermaProof™ Blow Dry Friendly Bristles that gently grip each strand, taming frizz and adding shine as you blow dry for smooth results. The unique backless vented cushion reduces drying time while the ultra-light, high-performance handle offers effortless control.

FHI Heat's newest collections are now available to shop at Target stores nationwide as well as on Target.com.

Contact information:

Sherri Copanzzi

SLC Public Relations

[email protected]

About FHI Heat: With nearly 20 years of experience in the professional hair industry, FHI Heat® has established itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality. We are committed to creating technologically advanced tools with the power and performance needed for professionals and consumers alike. Each FHI Heat product works to give you faster, smoother, more professional results. Headquartered in Simi Valley, California, FHI Heat is a part of Luxury Beauty Brands, owned by Michael Dodo. Follow FHI Heat on Instagram @FHIHeat and to learn more about the brand, visit www.fhiheat.com .

SOURCE FHI Heat