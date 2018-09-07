FHI Heat Used to Create the "Best Tressed" Looks for Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Taraji P. Henson at the 2019 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the artists' inspirations and hair tutorials for how each client's fabulous Golden Globes red carpet look was achieved by using FHI Heat tools and styling liquids.



Sean James for Jamie Lee Curtis:

Look inspiration- Ice Queen



"Jamie's Alexander McQueen white gown was the inspiration behind her radical change of hair color, and we discussed a month prior to the Globes the idea of matching her hair color to her gown. To achieve the platinum white "Ice Queen" color, I lifted her existing color to a pale level 10, using FHI Heat's Neobond to ensure that the integrity of her hair was not compromised. On the day, I washed and towel dried her hair, and applied "High Altitude" root lift spray from the FHI Heat STYLUS product line before blow drying with an FHI Heat STYLUS 1" Blow Out Ceramic Boar Hair Brush to create volume. To finish, I sprayed her hair with "Stay Styled" by FHI Heat STYLUS."



Laini Reeves for Emily Blunt:

Look inspiration- Joan of Arc, a strong and feminine warrior



"Emily's Alexander McQueen dress was intricately designed and textured, so we aimed to replicate a textured look in her hair as well. The Dutch braid, also known as a fish tail, was the final look we landed on because it showed femininity but with an un-done texture. To start, I applied some leave-in conditioner and blow dried using the FHI Heat Platform Limited Edition Chrome Hair Dryer in Rose Gold. Once the hair was dried, I twisted strands around my fingers to begin creating texture, and also used the FHI Heat Platform 1 1/2" Professional Curler to make the hair even more wavy. Once heat styling was complete, I added the texturizing spray and raked through my fingers, so Emily's hair would swell up, and create a thicker texture for a bulkier, fuller braid. To finish the styling, I secured the braid in a halo or horseshoe shape at the back of the head and used the FHI Heat Platform Plus Curve 1" Styling Iron to smooth and finish the tendrils framing Emily's face. Neil Lane vintage jewels were entwined in the braid to add a glamorous touch."

Tym Wallace for Taraji P. Henson:

Look inspiration- 1970's Tina Turner



"I first shampooed and conditioned Taraji's hair, applied heat protectant spray and then used a paddle brush with an FHI Heat Platform Nano Pro 2000 dryer to completely dry it. Next, I used a rat tail comb to part her hair in the middle, I sectioned her hair and then pressed it completely straight from root to tip using an FHI Heat Platform Plus Curve 1" Flat Iron. To finish the look, I smoothed any remaining flyaways with a dab of Argan oil."

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE FHI Heat