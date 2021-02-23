FHLB Cincinnati Announces 2020 Results

CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (the FHLB) today released unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating Results

Net income for 2020 was $276 million and return on average equity (ROE) was 5.78 percent. This compares to net income of $276 million and ROE of 5.65 percent for 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was $40 million and ROE was 3.93 percent, compared to net income of $76 million and ROE of 6.64 percent for the same period of 2019.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $65.3 billion , a decrease of $28.2 billion (30 percent) from year-end 2019. The decrease in total assets was primarily driven by lower Advance balances. Advance principal balances decreased $22.3 billion (47 percent) from year-end 2019 primarily due to reduced borrowings by large-asset members as these members generally experienced an inflow of deposits on their balance sheets and increased access to other sources of liquidity in the financial markets.



Dividend

The FHLB paid its stockholders a cash dividend on December 17, 2020 at a 2.00 percent annualized rate, which is 1.84 percentage points above fourth quarter average short-term interest rates. The FHLB computes average short-term interest rates as a blend of 3-month LIBOR and the Federal funds effective rate. The FHLB lowered its dividend rates in 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the FHLB's business and profitability, and to grow retained earnings to bolster the capital position going forward.

Housing and Community Investment

The FHLB annually sets aside a portion of its profits for grants supporting affordable housing. These funds assist members in serving very low-, low-, and moderate-income households and community economic development. The FHLB's net income for 2020 resulted in an accrual of $31 million to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members. Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, the FHLB has awarded more than $790 million in subsidies towards the creation of approximately 98,000 units of affordable housing.



to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members. Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, the FHLB has awarded more than in subsidies towards the creation of approximately 98,000 units of affordable housing. In addition to the required AHP assessment, the FHLB awarded nearly $2.9 million in 2020 through three voluntary housing programs. These programs provided funds to cover accessibility and emergency repairs for special needs and elderly homeowners, funds for the replacement or repair of homes damaged or destroyed by natural disasters within the Fifth District, and Advances at zero percent interest for COVID-19 related assistance.

Global Pandemic Update

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities and businesses worldwide, including those in the Fifth District. The FHLB remains in a primarily remote work environment, while maintaining full business operations. Additionally, various relief options to homeowners affected by COVID-19 are currently being offered within the Mortgage Purchase Program.

The FHLB expects to file its 2020 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about March 18, 2021.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 628 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the FHLB's financial condition and results of operations. These include, but are not limited to: the effects of economic, financial, and market conditions, including the discontinuation of the London InterBank Offered Rate; legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLBank System; financial pressures affecting other FHLBanks; the current COVID-19 global pandemic; competitive forces; and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati Financial Highlights (unaudited) Dollars in millions SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS























December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Percent

Change (2) Total assets $ 65,296



$ 93,492



(30) % Advances (principal) 25,007



47,264



(47)

Mortgage loans held for portfolio (principal) 9,316



10,981



(15)

Total investments 27,041



34,389



(21)

Consolidated Obligations 59,497



87,524



(32)

Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 19



22



(10)

Capital stock 2,641



3,367



(22)

Total retained earnings 1,304



1,094



19

Total capital 3,930



4,445



(12)

Regulatory capital (1) 3,964



4,483



(12)













Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 6.02 %

4.75 %



Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) (1) 6.07



4.79







OPERATING RESULTS















Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Percent

Change (2)

2020

2019

Percent

Change (2) Total interest income $ 197



$ 507



(61)

%

$ 1,247



$ 2,445



(49)

% Total interest expense 116



408



(72)





841



2,039



(59)



Net interest income 81



99



(17)





406



406



—



Non-interest income (loss) (15)



6



NM





(7)



(10)



31



Non-interest expense 22



21



5





92



89



4



Affordable Housing Program assessments 4



8



(47)





31



31



—



Net income $ 40



$ 76



(47)





$ 276



$ 276



—































Return on average equity 3.93 %

6.64 %







5.78 %

5.65 %





Return on average assets 0.23



0.34









0.31



0.28







Annualized dividend rate 2.00



4.00









2.23



5.05











(1) Regulatory capital includes capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock (classified as a liability) and retained earnings. (2) Amounts used to calculate the change column are based on dollars in thousands. Accordingly, recalculations based upon the disclosed amounts (millions) may not produce the same results. Changes of 100% or greater are shown as "NM" (not meaningful).

