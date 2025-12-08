FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI ANNOUNCES 2025 AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAM AWARD RECIPIENTS

Nearly $51.9 million in Affordable Housing Program subsidy will benefit affordable housing development in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee

CINCINNATI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati President and CEO Andrew S. Howell announced the recipients of 56 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants totaling nearly $51.9 million—marking FHLB Cincinnati's largest grant announcement in AHP history. Awarded to 30 member financial institutions, grant funds will be used to help create 2,990 units of affordable housing benefiting residents throughout Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

"The affordable housing landscape is changing with many of our members and the organizations they support facing unprecedented challenges in the development and rehabilitation of housing throughout our region," Mr. Howell said. "We are proud to illustrate our commitment to affordable housing through our largest ever announcement of Affordable Housing Program grants. The nearly $52 million that was awarded this year will look to support organizations throughout Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee develop new housing opportunities and improve housing stock for those in need."

FHLB Cincinnati allocates 10 percent of its net income annually to the AHP, which makes housing more affordable for households at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Subsidy is awarded to members through an annual AHP competitive offering and through the Welcome Home Program's down payment assistance grants. This year's AHP allocation was enhanced by an additional $4.3 million in voluntary funds. An additional $39.98 million in funding was also allocated to support FHLB's voluntary programs focused on mortgage rate relief, CDFI lending, disaster reconstruction, first-generation home ownership and emergency rehab and repair for those with special needs.

Since the first awards in 1990, the FHLB has disbursed significant funds to support affordable housing through the AHP and Welcome Home Program. These programs have enabled thousands of families to access decent, affordable housing.

For more information on specific awards and details of AHP, visit the FHLB Cincinnati website at www.fhlbcin.com.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 601 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati