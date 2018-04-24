FHLB Cincinnati Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 658 member financial institutions. The FHLB supports housing finance and community development by lending to a diverse membership base including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. It annually sets aside a portion of its profits for grants supporting affordable housing, and since 1990 has awarded more than $666 million in subsidies towards the creation of approximately 84,400 units of affordable housing.

Operating Results and Profitability

For the first quarter, net income was $83 million and return on average equity (ROE) was 6.23 percent. This compares to net income of $65 million and ROE of 5.25 percent for the same period of 2017.

and return on average equity (ROE) was 6.23 percent. This compares to net income of and ROE of 5.25 percent for the same period of 2017. The increase in net income and ROE was primarily the result of higher net interest income. The increase in net interest income was driven mostly by higher short-term interest rates, which improved earnings from funding assets with interest-free capital, and the growth in average asset balances.

Dividend

The FHLB paid its stockholders a cash dividend on March 15, 2018 at a 5.75 percent annualized rate, an increase of 25 basis points from the dividend rate paid in December 2017 . The dividend paid in March was 3.82 percentage points above the first quarter average 3-month LIBOR.

Housing and Community Investment

The FHLB's net income for the first quarter of 2018 resulted in an accrual of $9 million to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members. These funds assist members in serving very low-, low-, and moderate-income households and community economic development.

to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members. These funds assist members in serving very low-, low-, and moderate-income households and community economic development. The FHLB continued its two voluntary housing programs in 2018. These programs provide grants to cover accessibility rehabilitation and emergency repairs for special needs and elderly homeowners, and for the replacement or repair of homes damaged or destroyed by natural disasters within the Fifth District. The FHLB's Board of Directors re-authorized its accessibility rehabilitation and emergency repairs program in the amount of $1.5 million for use in 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

During the first three months of 2018, the FHLB fulfilled its mission by providing readily available and competitively priced wholesale funding to its member financial institutions as well as providing access to the secondary mortgage market through the Mortgage Purchase Program.

Mission Asset Activity – comprising major activities with members including Advances, Letters of Credit, and the Mortgage Purchase Program – was $89.4 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $5.0 billion (five percent) from year-end 2017.

at March 31, 2018, a decrease of (five percent) from year-end 2017. The balance of investments at March 31, 2018 was $36.0 billion , an increase of $9.0 billion (33 percent) from year-end 2017. The increase in investments was driven by higher liquidity investments, which can vary by up to several billion dollars on a daily basis. The investments balance at the end of the first quarter included $16.1 billion of mortgage-backed securities and $19.9 billion of other investments, which were mostly short-term instruments held for liquidity.

, an increase of (33 percent) from year-end 2017. The increase in investments was driven by higher liquidity investments, which can vary by up to several billion dollars on a daily basis. The investments balance at the end of the first quarter included of mortgage-backed securities and of other investments, which were mostly short-term instruments held for liquidity. The FHLB exceeded all minimum regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. On March 31, 2018, GAAP capital was $5.5 billion , an increase of six percent from year-end 2017. The GAAP and regulatory capital-to-assets ratios were 4.90 percent and 4.94 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2018. Retained earnings grew $21 million in the first three months of 2018 to end the quarter at $961 million .

About the FHLB

The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the worldwide capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the FHLB's financial condition and results of operations. These include, but are not limited to, the effects of economic and financial conditions, legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLBank System, financial pressures affecting other FHLBanks, competitive forces, and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Dollars in millions

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

Percent

Change (2) Total assets $ 111,709



$ 106,895



5 % Advances (principal) 63,985



69,978



(9)

Mortgage loans held for portfolio (principal) 9,509



9,454



1

Total investments 36,012



27,058



33

Consolidated Obligations 104,856



100,374



4

Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 28



30



(6)

Capital stock 4,524



4,241



7

Total retained earnings 961



940



2

Total capital 5,469



5,165



6

Regulatory capital (1) 5,513



5,211



6













Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 4.90 %

4.83 %



Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) (1) 4.94



4.88







OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Percent

Change (2) Total interest income $ 524



$ 344





52 % Total interest expense 406



241





69

Net interest income 118



103





14

Non-interest (loss) income (4)



(11)





64

Non-interest expense 22



20





10

Affordable Housing Program assessments 9



7





27

Net income $ 83



$ 65





27















Return on average equity 6.23 %

5.25 %





Return on average assets 0.30



0.26







Net interest margin 0.44



0.41







Annualized dividend rate 5.75



4.50







Average 3-month LIBOR 1.93



1.07









(1) Regulatory capital includes capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock (classified as a liability) and retained earnings.

(2) Amounts used to calculate the change column are based on dollars in thousands. Accordingly, recalculations based upon the disclosed amounts (millions) may not produce the same results.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fhlb-cincinnati-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300635402.html

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati

Related Links

http://www.fhlbcin.com

