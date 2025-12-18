FHLBank Pittsburgh and PHFA Announce $5.25 Million in Grants to Help Fight Homelessness

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank) and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) today announced that $5.25 million in Home4Good grants have been awarded this year to programs across the Commonwealth working to reduce homelessness. Combined, FHLBank contributed $3.75 million and PHFA contributed an additional $1.5 million.

"These efforts to address homelessness through Home4Good are made possible by the FHLBank's partnership with housing finance agencies, our members, and local service providers," said David G. Paulson, President and CEO, FHLBank. "This year, we're extending more than $8 million throughout our three-state district to address homelessness, and fund resources for individuals and families in need."

Home4Good helps those who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, by providing grants to local homeless services organizations to meet critical community needs. Organizations providing services in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia apply for funding, and applications are supported by FHLBank member institutions. Regional Continuum of Care agencies provide support during the application and selection process.

"The housing crisis impacts every Pennsylvania community," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "It is wonderful to once again work alongside FHLBank Pittsburgh to provide funding that will enable families and individuals most in need of housing to find a place to call their own."

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and at www.phfa.org under "Resources."

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

FHLBank Pittsburgh provides reliable funding and liquidity to its member financial institutions, which include commercial and savings banks, community development financial institutions, credit unions and insurance companies in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. FHLBank products and resources help support community lending, housing and economic development. As one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks established by Congress, FHLBank has been an integral and reliable part of the financial system since 1932. Learn more by visiting www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the PHFA issues RFP for PHARE funding, legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $20.1 billion of funding for more than 206,750 single family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 110,284 rental units, distributed approximately $362 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 51,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Contact:

Eric M. Slomer, FHLBank Pittsburgh, 412-288-7694, [email protected]

Chris Anderson, PHFA, 717-780-3915, [email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency