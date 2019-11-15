FHLBank Pittsburgh and PHFA Announce Home4Good Funding Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) announced today the 2019 Home4Good funding awarded to programs across the state working to reduce homelessness. This year, FHLBank Pittsburgh provided $3 million toward the effort, and PHFA provided $1.5 million, for a total contribution of $4.5 million. It's the second year of this special joint initiative targeting homelessness.

"FHLBank Pittsburgh's ongoing partnership with PHFA continues to make a meaningful difference in the well-being of the neighborhoods we serve and the lives of our neighbors who live there," said Winthrop Watson, FHLBank Pittsburgh's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the support of our member institutions, more than $7 million in Home4Good grants will be directed to local service organizations throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia."

Home4Good was created in 2018 by FHLBank Pittsburgh and is being administered by PHFA. The funding announced today is being distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network.

Distribution of the funding in most counties is being overseen by local Continuum of Care organizations. The list of funding recipients is provided below.

"It's our pleasure to partner with FHLBank Pittsburgh on this initiative," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian A. Hudson Sr. "The organizations we're funding today have demonstrated success in reducing homelessness, and it's our hope that this additional funding will expand the reach of their efforts."

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com, and at www.phfa.org at the bottom of the homepage, under "Resources." Organizations interested in future participation in the program can contact Kate Swanson at katherine.swanson@fhlb-pgh.com or Bryce Maretzki at bmaretzki@phfa.org for details.

The 2019 Home4Good funding recipients are:

Continuum of Care (by county)

Applicant / Proposal Name Funding Amount Beaver County • Salvation Army / The Harmony House / Transitional Housing / Rapid Re-housing $62,000 Bucks County • Bucks County Housing Group / SOAR Case Management $25,000 • Bucks County Opportunity Council / Prevention/Diversion $25,000 Chester County • Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children / Homeless Prevention Program $45,000 • Housing Authority of the County of Chester / Homeless Assistance Program $35,000 • Home of the Sparrow / Mental Health Service $15,000 Eastern Pennsylvania • Valley Youth House Committee / The Synergy Project – Allentown $70,000 • Clinton County Housing Coalition / Eastern PA CoC Coordinator $30,000 • Pocono Mountains United Way / RHAB Homeless Prevention/Diversion $100,000 • Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) / Domestic Violence Housing First (DVHF) Pilot $94,737 • Lehigh Valley Regional Advisory Board/Lehigh Conference of Churches / Diversion/Prevention Program $125,000 • PA Interfaith Community Programs / Homeless Diversion Adams County $74,550 Erie County • Erie DAWN / Housing NOW $50,000 • St. Martin Center / H4G Stable Home Pathway 2 $40,000 Dauphin County • Christian Churches United of the Tri-County Area / HELP Ministries $46,000 • Brethren Housing Association / Transitions $27,000 Lancaster County • Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership / Eviction Prevention Network $82,000 • School District of Lancaster / Schools First Initiative: Youth Peer Advisory Council $10,000 Montgomery County • Carson Valley Children's Aid / Rapid Rehousing $100,000 • Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities / PCRC EPIC and RRH Program $28,000 Philadelphia County • Turning Points for Children / Turning Points YVLifeSet $100,000 • Drueding Center / Drueding Rental Assistance Program (DRAP) $100,000 • Action Wellness / Pathway Home Project $100,000 • Utility Emergency Services Fund (UESF) / Stabilizing Re-Entering Citizens: A Housing and Workforce Development Approach $100,000 • Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha (APM) / North Philadelphia Eviction Prevention $50,000 • Friends Rehabilitation Program / Prevention and Diversion Program $150,000 • Depaul USA/ St Joseph's House $200,000 • Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network (PIHN) / Family Homelessness Prevention/Shelter Diversion Program $92,000 • Nationalities Service Center / Support for Vulnerable Newcomers $50,000 • New Kensington CDC / Healing-Centered Eviction Prevention $50,000 • Prevention Point Philadelphia (PPP) / Point Home $50,000 • Resources for Human Development / Philadelphia Housing Smart $50,000 • First Step Staffing Philadelphia / Employment Program $100,000 • Norris Square Community Alliance / NSCA Home Share Program $50,000 • HELP Social Service Organization / HELP Philly Independence Homeless Prevention Program (HPP) $100,000 • Pathways to Housing PA / Transitional Employment Program $60,000 Pittsburgh, McKeesport, Penn Hills / Allegheny County • Light of Life / Street Outreach Program $63,950 • Chartiers Center / Homeless Utility Assistance Program $120,000 • Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) / Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund $50,000 • Bethlehem Haven / Housing Assistance for Post Medical Respite Discharge $111,323 • Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh / Homeless Prevention/Diversion $75,000 • Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania / Home4Good HomeWork $88,495 • Neighborhood Legal Services Association / Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Project (HAPP) $60,000 • YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh / Center Avenue YMCA Renovation $50,000 • Auberle / Home4Good $50,000 • Society of St. Vincent de Paul Central Council of Pittsburgh / Direct Assistance Fund $42,000 • HEARTH / A Safe Place Matters $60,000 • Sisters Place / Empowerment Housing Program / Housing Plus Model of Service $40,000 Reading / Berks County • Opportunity House - Rose Project / Relief for Overcrowding in the Shelter Environment $100,000 • Easy Does It, Inc. / Young Adult Transitional Housing $20,000 Scranton / Lackawanna County • United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA / Re-Entry Rapid Re-Housing $58,000 • Valley Youth House Committee / Rapid Re-Housing for Homeless Lackawanna County Youth $58,000 Upper Darby, Chester, Haverford/Delaware County • Community Action Agency of Delaware County / Rental and Utility Assistance Programs $65,000 • County of Delaware - Dept. of Human Services; Adult and Family Services / SOAR 4 U $140,000 Western Pennsylvania • Valley Youth House Committee / Western PA COC Host Homes Program $75,000 • Fayette County Community Action Agency / CoC Coordinator Position $30,000 • McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority / Home Connection $125,000 • Fayette County Community Action Agency / Justice Housing Initiative $175,000 Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton/Luzerne County • Catherine McAuley Center / Plymouth Emergency Shelter $68,750 York City & County • WellSpan Health / WellSpan LifePath Recuperative Care (WLRC) $24,000 • County of York: York Human Services Department / 3RP (Rapid Rehousing for Reentrants Program) $50,000

In addition to the awards listed above, each participating Continuum of Care will be awarded an administrative grant for their participation in the Home4Good funding round. Together, the program awards and the administrative grants make up the $4.5 million in funding.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $14.3 billion of funding for more than 176,600 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 136,215 rental units, distributed more than $109.2 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,100 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

