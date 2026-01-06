FHLBank Topeka Awards a Record $33.9 Million in Affordable Housing Program Grants Through Its Members

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Topeka is proud to announce $33.9 million in affordable housing grants for 2025. The grants, through FHLBank Topeka's Affordable Housing Program (AHP), are made in partnership with FHLBank Topeka's member financial institutions and will help fund 31 projects. The successful applications will give 1,764 very low-, low- and moderate-income households a place to call home.

Projects were distributed throughout the four-state district:

Colorado: $7.3 million to support 416 housing units

Kansas: $16.4 million to support 809 housing units

Nebraska: $5.9 million to support 331 housing units

Oklahoma: $4.3 million to support 208 housing units

Each year, FHLBank Topeka allocates 10% of its prior year's earnings to AHP. Nonprofit groups, for-profit developers, government agencies and public entities apply for the grants for rental and owner-occupied housing projects in partnership with an FHLBank member. AHP funding is often key to the success of a project and can attract additional funding to a project.

"Our members are at the heart of their communities and work closely with nonprofits and developers who are expanding safe, stable and affordable housing opportunities," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. "We're proud to partner with our members to support these 31 projects that not only create homes, but open doors to security and long-term economic prosperity."

In 2025, FHLBank also committed an additional 5% in voluntary funding to support affordable housing and community development. Some of these funds, through the AHP Extra Program, supported AHP grants.

FHLBank Topeka provided $41.9 million in additional funding through our TurnKey Program and voluntary efforts in 2025. These include:

$22.6 million through the TurnKey program, providing down payment, closing cost and repair assistance to support 1,632 very low-, low-, and moderate-income homebuyers





$5 million through the Native American Housing Initiatives Grants Program to support housing and community development in Native American communities





$8.5 million in subsidies through the Mortgage Rate Reduction Product to provide reduced mortgage interest rates to income-eligible households





$4.9 million in advance discounts for members supporting targeted lending, like small business and agricultural lending, through the Lending Enhancement Advance Program





3-to-1 matching disaster-relief grants through the Community Assistance Recovery Effort Program





Financial support to bolster the FHLBank Topeka Affordable Housing Institute at MSU Denver

FHLBank's housing and community development programs are central to its mission to make a difference by helping members build their communities. The success of the cooperative means more funding is allocated to support members in these community-building initiatives.

Read more about the successful applicants on FHLBank's website at www.fhlbtopeka.com/ahp.

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that provides liquidity and funding to build vibrant communities for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. With $79.9 billion in assets and more than $4.1 billion in capital, FHLBank Topeka serves 651 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

