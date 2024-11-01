FHLBank Topeka Awards More Than $5.3 Million in Native American Housing Grants Through Its Members

12 Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to Benefit

TOPEKA, Kansas, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From accessible renovations for tribal elders to making the dream of homeownership a reality for new Native American homeowners, the second year of FHLBank Topeka's Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program is poised to make a sizable difference. Applications opened in June with a planned $3.8 million available for grassroots efforts serving Native American housing.

"We are proud to continue to support Native American communities across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma with more than $5.3 million for their housing and community development efforts," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. "Once we saw the quality of requests from Native American tribes across our district, we knew we could do more to help. Feedback from our members and Native American partners from last year's inaugural offering has shown this flexible program is a model that works to serve Native American communities, an important population in our area. We are pleased to increase our commitment to NAHI."

12 Tribes & Tribally Designated Housing Entities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska & Oklahoma to Benefit from $5.3 million Post this

As a part of the voluntary programs that fulfill its housing and community development mission, FHLBank Topeka chose to expand NAHI contributions by an additional $1.5 million bringing the 2024 total funding level to $5.3 million and assisting four more projects than in 2023.

Funds will be used to support affordable housing and community development for Native American communities. Following is a full list of the selected applicants (in no particular order):

$333,265 to Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Shawnee, Oklahoma , in partnership with Exchange Bank, Kearney, Nebraska , for the rehabilitation of 20 units, including improved accessibility of bathrooms and water heater and water softener replacements for low-income tribal elders





to Citizen Potawatomi Nation in , in partnership with Exchange Bank, , for the rehabilitation of 20 units, including improved accessibility of bathrooms and water heater and water softener replacements for low-income tribal elders $500,000 to the Housing Authority of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma in partnership with Security State Bank of Wewoka, Oklahoma , for staff, supplies and equipment for two new youth homeless shelters built with a 2023 NAHI award





to the Housing Authority of the Seminole Nation of in partnership with Security State Bank of , for staff, supplies and equipment for two new youth homeless shelters built with a 2023 NAHI award $500,000 to Iowa Tribe Housing Authority in White Cloud, Kansas , in partnership with Chickasaw Community Bank, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma , to build three energy efficient three-bedroom, two-bathroom modular homes on tribal land





to Iowa Tribe Housing Authority in , in partnership with Chickasaw Community Bank, , to build three energy efficient three-bedroom, two-bathroom modular homes on tribal land $500,000 to Muscogee Creek National Department of Housing in Okmulgee, Oklahoma , in partnership with Chickasha Community Bank, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma , for a multi-year project to purchase land and develop infrastructure for a new housing community





to Muscogee Creek National Department of Housing in , in partnership with Chickasha Community Bank, , for a multi-year project to purchase land and develop infrastructure for a new housing community $500,000 to Northern Ponca Housing Authority in Norfolk, Nebraska , in partnership with First National Bank of Omaha , Omaha, Nebraska , to provide up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for 10 eligible households and up to $10,000 in repair and rehabilitation costs for 25 current homeowners





to Northern Ponca Housing Authority in , in partnership with First National Bank of , , to provide up to in down payment assistance for 10 eligible households and up to in repair and rehabilitation costs for 25 current homeowners $480,233 to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Mayetta, Kansas , in partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust in Topeka, Kansas , to fund a drainage repair project that will divert water away from low-lying homes that routinely flood





to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in , in partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust in , to fund a drainage repair project that will divert water away from low-lying homes that routinely flood $500,000 to Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Ignacio, Colorado , in partnership with First National Bank, Cortez, Colorado , for maintenance and repair projects, such as new windows and water supply improvements for at least 20 homes





to Southern Ute Indian Tribe in , in partnership with First National Bank, , for maintenance and repair projects, such as new windows and water supply improvements for at least 20 homes $500,000 to Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council in Towaoc, Colorado , in partnership with First National Bank, Cortez, Colorado , for the rehabilitation of four to six homes to address health and safety issues





to Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council in , in partnership with First National Bank, , for the rehabilitation of four to six homes to address health and safety issues $500,000 to the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma , in partnership with Chickasha Community Bank, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma , to jumpstart a neighborhood development project by building two three-bedroom, two-bathroom, lease-to-own homes





to the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in , in partnership with Chickasha Community Bank, , to jumpstart a neighborhood development project by building two three-bedroom, two-bathroom, lease-to-own homes $500,000 to Kickapoo Housing Authority in Horton, Kansas , in partnership with GNBank NA, Horton, Kansas , to provide repair assistance to approximately 20 homeowners to make their aging homes safe and livable





to Kickapoo Housing Authority in , in partnership with GNBank NA, , to provide repair assistance to approximately 20 homeowners to make their aging homes safe and livable $250,000 to Sac and Fox Housing Authority in Reserve, Kansas , in partnership with Bank of Blue Valley, Hiawatha, Kansas , to repair and maintain rental properties and purchase additional housing for larger Native families





to Sac and Fox Housing Authority in , in partnership with Bank of Blue Valley, , to repair and maintain rental properties and purchase additional housing for larger Native families $250,000 to Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma , Tonkawa, Oklahoma , in partnership with First National Bank of Oklahoma , Tonkawa, Oklahoma , for repair and rehabilitation projects such as new roofs, HVAC units, plumbing and windows that will improve living conditions for tribal members

To read two stories from the 2023 NAHI round, visit fhlbtopeka.com/case-studies. One profile features a new community room and storm shelter for Cherokee Nation elders in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The other shows how the Wewoka, Oklahoma community came together to transform youth homelessness.

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that provides liquidity and funding to build vibrant communities for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. With $79.8 billion in assets and more than $4.1 billion in capital, FHLBank Topeka serves 670 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Contact:

Tamara Taylor, FVP, Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

785.478.8157

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka