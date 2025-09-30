F&I Sentinel Taps Technology Veteran Stuart Granger as Chief Product and Technology Officer to Drive Next Wave of Innovation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel, the leader in tech-enabled solutions for finance and insurance products (F&I) to the automotive finance industry, today announced the appointment of Stuart Granger as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Granger will lead the company's next phase of product innovation, advancing its mission to make F&I product lifecycle management more efficient, compliant, and friction-free for auto lenders, dealers, and product providers—while protecting car buyers and improving the car buying experience.

Granger has led and advised various technology teams, scaling businesses globally. His collaborative approach, combined with a focus on team building and a deep belief that strong teams create exceptional products, aligns with F&I Sentinel's commitment to innovation.

Over the course of his career, he has:

Built and scaled platforms that processed billions of digital transactions,

Introduced new products that became category leaders in their markets, and

Guided organizations through rapid growth, acquisitions, and global expansion.

"Stuart has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to marry vision with execution—turning innovative ideas into solutions that deliver real impact for businesses and consumers alike," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "His experience building technology solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and customer satisfaction at scale makes him the perfect fit to lead our product and technology strategy."

As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Granger will direct F&I Sentinel's product management, engineering, and technology operations. His focus will be on expanding compliance-first F&I product solutions that streamline operations across the auto finance ecosystem and strengthen consumer trust at the dealership level. A proven leader and entrepreneur,

"I'm excited to join F&I Sentinel at such an important time for the industry," said Granger. "This is an opportunity to apply innovation and technology in ways that simplify complexity for the industry while protecting the consumer. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and delivering solutions that set new standards for efficiency and transparency."

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel empowers auto-finance companies, auto dealers, and F&I product companies with dynamic, technology-driven compliance solutions that reduce friction, enhance transparency, and streamline aftermarket product management—from originations to cancellations and refunds—all while ensuring audit-readiness. Serving over 100 auto-finance companies, including seven of the top ten, and over 600 F&I product administrators, F&I Sentinel delivers scalable compliance infrastructure built for a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Learn more at https://fandisentinel.com .

Media Contacts:

Kira Perdue

Carabiner Communications for F&I Sentinel

404.556.0062

[email protected]

SOURCE F&I Sentinel