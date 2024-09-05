FIA Tech Leverages Broadridge's COMS and NYFIX Network to Expand its TDN Capabilities

Providing interoperability across networks, promoting standardization in Exchange Traded Derivatives and enabling clients with faster connectivity capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIA Tech, a leading futures industry technology provider, today announced that it will leverage Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), cutting-edge COMS (Connectivity, Onboarding, and Monitoring Service) solution along with its NYFIX Order Routing Network to provide clients interoperability across networks and promote standardization in the exchange traded derivatives (ETD) space.

Broadridge and FIA will streamline onboarding for brokers and clients to the Trade Data Network (TDN) enhancing operational efficiency and transparency. Clients joining TDN will benefit from faster onboarding of counterparties and streamlined processing with Broadridge's vast network of broker counterparties and robust NYFIX Order Routing Network.

"TDN is focused on improving the ETD market structure, simplifying post-trade and enhancing operational resiliency," said Michael Torretta, Head of Strategic Alliances at FIA Tech. "Connecting TDN with Broadridge's widely used network for ETD is an example of our strategy to create value for our partners, their clients and increase interoperability to our network."

"We are thrilled to work with FIA Tech, a renowned name in the futures and options industry," said George Rosenberger, General Manager for NYFIX at Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "Broadridge's COMS and NYFIX offerings will move the industry forward."

In an industry where FIX connectivity has become commoditized, outsourcing this critical infrastructure is becoming increasingly beneficial. This partnership highlights the growing trend of financial firms focusing on their core business by leveraging external connectivity solutions.

About FIA Tech

FIA Tech is a leading technology provider to the exchange traded derivatives industry. Owned by a consortium of twelve leading clearing firms and the Futures Industry Association (FIA), FIA Tech is committed to serving the industry and launching innovative solutions to improve market infrastructure across the listed and cleared derivatives industry. FIA Tech works in close partnership with the broader industry, including exchanges, clearinghouses, clearing firms and other intermediaries, as well as independent software vendors, buyside firms and end users to bring efficiency to the exchange traded and cleared derivatives industry.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

