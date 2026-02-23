Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at three upcoming investor events. Two of these events will include a fireside chat with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, Florida

Fireside Chat: March 2, 2026, at 8:05 AM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, California

March 3, 2026

Company Host: Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings

Wolfe Research FinTech Forum – New York City

Fireside Chat: March 10, 2026, at 10:15 AM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Tom Carey, President, Global Technology & Operations

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.