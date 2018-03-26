FIAT Brand Introduces New 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition

New 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition to be displayed at 2018 New York International Auto Show

Urbana Edition offers unique, urban look with: Black-trimmed exterior lights, 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels, black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching

Available in five colors: Pompei Silver , Bianco White Ice , Perla White Tri -coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray

, , -coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition joins Fiat 500X Urbana Edition and Fiat 500L Urbana Edition

2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will be available in FIAT studios this spring

On the heels of announcing an all-turbo 500 lineup, the FIAT brand announced today the new 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition. The latest entrant to the Urbana lineup will be on display at this year's New York International Auto Show.

"With an all-turbo Fiat 500 lineup in 2018, our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive icon now comes standard with more horsepower than any of its competitors," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "With the addition of our new Fiat 500 Urbana Edition, we're creating a new custom, personalized option for our customers."

2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition

Available on 2018 Fiat 500 Pop hatchback models, the Fiat 500 Urbana Edition offers a number of ways for FIAT customers to display their personality and stand out from the crowd. Unique highlights include features such as black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels that display signature Urbana Edition elements adding to the classic Italian Fiat 500 style.

Inside, sleek interior cues include black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel adding to the fun-to-drive environment.

Available exterior paint colors include Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray.

The 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will arrive in FIAT studios this spring.

2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition

The 2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition adds a unique look to 500L Trekking models, with 17-inch black aluminum wheels, black exterior mirrors and a black roof. Six exterior paint colors are available with the package: Blu Denim, Blue Tornado, Bronzo Metallizato (Bronze Metallic), Arancio Pastello (Pastel Orange), Bianco (white) and Giallo (Yellow).

The 500L Urbana Edition is available on 2018 500L Trekking models for an additional $395 and is available in FIAT studios now.

2018 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition

Based on the Fiat 500X Trekking model, the 2018 500X Urbana Edition features Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, tailgate release and skid plate, all highlighted with the copper-accented side molding and 500X logo. The 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented with a copper center cap, while Mopar side moldings, black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds add to the 500X Urbana Edition's head-turning appearance.

Inside, the 500X Urbana Edition features limited-edition seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric, black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, black-painted center console and door-panel bezel, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.

The 500X Urbana Edition package is available for $845 on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 2018 500X Trekking models, which start at $23,685 and $25,585 U.S. MSRP respectively (excluding destination). The 2018 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition is available in FIAT studios now.

About the Fiat 500

Reminiscent of the original Cinquecento, the Fiat 500 lineup goes all-turbo for 2018 with the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine that delivers 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque plus a sportier appearance now standard on all models. Since its initial launch in 2007, more than 1 million Fiat 500 vehicles have been sold in more than 110 countries. The model's popularity is the result of the Fiat 500's ability to deliver unmatched personalization options with advanced solutions in terms of quality, engine performance and passenger comfort. In addition to success on the global sales front, the Fiat 500 has earned more than 80 international awards.

Building on the excitement of the Fiat 500 (Cinquecento), the 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth is designed for track-day enthusiasts and driving purists who want the ultimate high-performance small car with the pedigree of an exclusive Italian exotic. With its 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine that delivers up to 160 horsepower and 183 lb.-ft. of torque, Abarth-tuned suspension and brake systems, race-inspired design, and technology features not traditionally included on a small car, the Fiat 500 Abarth unleashes legendary Italian performance heritage to American streets.

About the Fiat 500X

The 2018 Fiat 500X delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced all-wheel-drive system, functionality, and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features. The small crossover features two engine options, an available nine-speed automatic transmission, and an all-wheel drive system with a disconnecting rear axle for improved fuel efficiency. Loaded with up to 70 advanced safety and security features, the Fiat 500X is available in three trim models and 12 exterior colors to offer the personalization options that FIAT vehicles are known for.

About the Fiat 500L

Building on the style, efficiency and driving enjoyment that has made the Fiat 500 an icon, the 2018 Fiat 500L expands the Cinquecento's appeal by offering 42 percent extra interior space with comfortable seating for five, engaging driving dynamics and a 160-horsepower 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, all wrapped in contemporary Italian design.

About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

