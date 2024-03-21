FIAT Launches 500e BETA Club, Unique Program for Early Adopters of the All-electric City Car

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FIAT BETA Club rewards select U.S. customers with early 500e deliveries

Fiat BETA 500e limited series models come with special badging and bespoke mirror caps with exclusive design characteristics featuring the new FIAT energy mark

Program enhances customer-centric pillar of FIAT brand

FIAT BETA Club members get early vehicle delivery, gain VIP access to FIAT events and have a direct line of communication with the brand

FIAT BETA Club deliveries start April 1

Fiat 500e Beta Club.

FIAT has launched the 500e BETA Club as part of the all-electric city car's arrival in North America. This unique program rewards loyal FIAT customers and enthusiasts with the privilege of being among the first to receive their Fiat 500e battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The program also provides valuable insights from previous-generation 500e owners who have experience with a city car and its benefits.

"FIAT has a loyal and passionate fan base here in the U.S. and around the world," said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT brand, North America. "Creating the FIAT BETA program allows us to connect with our fans to generate a valuable dialogue, contribute to the brand's customer-centric values, and ultimately build the bond that connects us all in the global FIAT community."

The FIAT BETA Club was developed to reward enthusiasts with a unique program to help introduce the first Stellantis BEV in North America and encourage valuable insight from customers. As early adopters, FIAT BETA Club members get a direct line to the brand, where they can share feedback, gain VIP access to FIAT events and use a dedicated customer care chat channel. In addition, their 500e all-electric vehicles feature unique design elements that include bespoke mirror caps and special badging exclusive to the FIAT BETA Club limited series.

With nearly 150 miles of range, the 2024 Fiat 500e is at home in traffic congested environments. Tight parking, stop-and-go situations and average daily commutes are the perfect use case for FIAT's all-electric city car. FIAT BETA Club participants are in areas that allow the 500e to flourish — Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Miami and others.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the 2024 Fiat 500e starts at $32,500, not including $1,595 destination, and it is positioned to take advantage of government tax rebates in participating states. In addition, every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or public charging credits through Free2move Charge to ease the transition to electrification. Free2move Charge is Stellantis' 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs.

FIAT BETA Club members will take delivery of their vehicles beginning April 1. The Fiat 500e is built at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy, and will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in spring 2024.

