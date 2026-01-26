Jeep® Brand Becomes Official Global Automotive Partner of The Snow League

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership introduces the Jeep® Biggest Air Badge, an all-new, performance-based award recognizing the Biggest Air at every league halfpipe event

Jeep® brand becomes the Official Global Automotive Partner of The Snow League

The Snow League today announced Jeep® Brand as its Global Automotive Partner for a multi-season partnership, marking a powerful collaboration between one of the world's most iconic adventure brands and the League which is redefining professional winter sports. The partnership is rooted in shared values of freedom, rugged capability, and an uncompromising desire to seek adventure.

As part of the partnership, Jeep will authentically engage with the world's first professional league entirely dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing through a series of on-site experiences, event sponsorships, and immersive fan activations beginning at the league's third event of its debut season at Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass on February 27-28.

Jeep will showcase its latest vehicle lineup at Snow League events, including Aspen and at Laax, Switzerland, on March 19-21, giving fans the opportunity to get hands-on with new vehicle models and meet brand ambassadors.

A cornerstone of the partnership is the introduction of the Jeep Badge, a performance-based superlative that adds a new layer of competition within each Snow League halfpipe event. At every event, one athlete in each of the men's and women's competitions will be awarded the Jeep Badge for "Biggest Air."

Unlike traditional podium results, the Jeep Badge recognizes athletes who deliver the most progressive and highest-impact moments of the event, regardless of final placement. The award celebrates raw power, innovation, and bold approach, qualities synonymous with both elite sports performance and the Jeep brand. In addition, a physical Jeep brand patch will be prominently worn by the winning male and female athletes in both ski and snowboard disciplines, ensuring consistent visibility across live events and broadcasts.

The Snow League founder Shaun White will serve as a Global Ambassador for the Jeep brand, continuing a relationship which has existed for years. White's authentic connection to the brand reinforces the partnership's credibility and commitment to the winter and action sports lifestyle.

"Welcoming Jeep into The Snow League as our Global Automotive Partner is an exciting moment for us at the league," said Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League. "Jeep is an iconic brand with adventure at its core, and together we're creating something that goes beyond traditional partnership. From introducing the Jeep Badge to delivering fun, immersive activations at our events, this partnership allows us to elevate competition, engage fans in new ways, and continue building the future of professional winter sports."

Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand, adds, "Jeep has been helping thrill-seekers and shredders chase snowy adventures for over 80 years. As the official partner of the world's first professional snow league, we're bringing new meaning to 'Snow Mode' alongside Shaun White and other Snow League athletes with first-of-its-kind event activations and the introduction of the Jeep 'Biggest Air' Badge to recognize a few things the Jeep brand knows a ton about – power and performance out in the powder."

The 2026 partnership will include robust social and broadcast integration, bringing Jeep storytelling directly into Snow League event coverage and digital platforms worldwide. The Snow League is available for viewing in more than 175 countries worldwide through an unprecedented lineup of television, streaming, and digital media partners spanning six continents, inviting fans everywhere to experience the action live. The complete global listings are available here.

The Snow League

Launched in June 2024, The Snow League is the first professional winter sports league dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing. Founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur Shaun White, Season One features a four-event global format boasting a $2.2 million season purse, with athletes competing to earn points to determine the overall champions. The season kicked off at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass (March 7-8, 2025), heading next to Yunding Snow Park, China (Dec. 4-6, 2025), where 16 of the world's top freeskiers joined the roster at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games venue. The League returns to Aspen (Feb. 27-28, 2026) and concludes at LAAX, Switzerland (March 19-21, 2026), where the first-ever Snow League World Champions will be crowned.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

