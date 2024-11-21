FIAT Unveils Latest Fashion Icon, 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, at Los Angeles Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition embodies FIAT's commitment to an electric-powered future while showcasing Italian style, elegance and craftsmanship

Available in two exclusive colors – green and Greige – with matching tone-on-tone eco-leather seats, Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition features special Armani interior treatment and unique 17-inch wheels with GA logo

"Ovation," the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition commercial, debuts with the tagline, "Don't drive it, wear it"

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, adorned with design elements exclusively crafted for this special series, will be available in the first quarter of 2025

At the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, in the city known as a global leader and trendsetter in electric vehicles and fashion, the FIAT brand revealed the new 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, the perfect balance of elegance, style and sustainability.

An embodiment of made-in-Italy design, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is a statement piece, reflecting Giorgio Armani's expertise and the refined artistry of FIAT's Centro Stile design studio in Turin, Italy.

"The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition represents the finest expression of Italian design, bringing together two legendary icons in the Fiat Cinquecento and Giorgio Armani," said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT brand North America. "Featuring Armani's unparalleled design influence, including two bespoke color combinations and high-end touches befitting an Armani fashion collection, not to mention the artistry instilled by the FIAT Centro Stile design team, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition epitomizes the exceptionality of Italian design and craftsmanship."

Produced at the FIAT Mirafiori plant in Turin, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is the result of an immersive collaboration between the Italian designer and the FIAT design team: a vehicle crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality expected in a fashion collection.

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition will be available in the first quarter of 2025. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Special Series, Special Colors

For the exterior, designers focused on achieving a sleek, monochromatic look that seamlessly aligns with Armani's aesthetic. The most striking feature of the exterior design are the wheels, custom-made to display the GA logo on a grand scale, ensuring the car makes a bold impression from a distance. The design enhances aerodynamic efficiency through a subtle three-dimensional surface. The wheels feature a sophisticated, burnished two-tone anodized finish and precise lateral grooves, adding elegance to the overall appearance.

Two distinguishing and exclusive colors have been specially created, each underlying the car's elegant design. The first is a signature green, a unique and technically advanced color that mirrors Giorgio Armani's style and refined taste. Both timeless and modern, the second is ceramic Greige, a sophisticated and unmistakable shade created by Armani that merges gray and beige.

The interior, inspired by Armani/Casa and the fashion collection, exemplifies great craftsmanship. Chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts evoke traditional tailoring techniques, while materials within the cabin blend cutting-edge and artisanal methods. Innovative touches include a laser-cut dashboard insert that offers an exquisite woodgrain appearance and delivers the soft touch of luxurious fabric. This is complemented by an intricate embroidery that showcases a dedication to fine, handmade expertise. The vehicle also features the Giorgio Armani logo on the front-seat headrests, with the designer's signature displayed on the dashboard, interior door panels and rear window, reinforcing the collaboration's distinctive character and attention to detail.

Premium Equipment

The 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition boasts premium, high-end features, including standard full LED headlamps and taillamps, wireless charging pad, seven-inch TFT display, and 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity.

For audiophiles, the seven-speaker JBL audio system features four Virtual Venues hand-selected by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, offering listeners a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location.

My Music Room – An intimate musical experience as if the artist was playing right in front of you

– An intimate musical experience as if the artist was playing right in front of you My Recording Studio – Pure acoustics and beautiful tones of a real recording space

Giuseppe Verdi Opera House, Pisa – Feel the nature of music in a theatre setting, enjoying a live performance

– Feel the nature of music in a theatre setting, enjoying a live performance Open-air Arena – Hear the unmistakable acoustics and feel the energy of an open-air arena

Additionally, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is offered with the latest safety equipment, ADAS and Level 2 assisted driving technology, ensuring both advanced functionality and a safer driving experience. Safety features include seven air bags, Active Lane Management System, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Departure Warning-Plus and Traffic Sign Information. The Level 2 assisted driving technology combines adaptive cruise control and Lane Keep Assist to aid the driver on select roads. The Fiat 500e is the first all-electric car in its segment to offer Level 2, hands-on driver-assist technology.

Fiat 500e BEV Experience

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition features a 42-kWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charge time of 4.5 hours. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

Under the hood, the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is driven by an electric motor with an output of 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering spirited performance while managing range – 0-30 mph in under three seconds and a combined range of up to 149 miles.

The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is exceptionally intuitive with no need for instructions, making it easy and fun to drive. Welcoming passengers with a digital melody, it sets the tone for an immersive Italian experience. In addition, the acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS) "sings" to pedestrians with a song titled, "The Sound of 500," authored by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi. The exclusive melody provides a taste of Italy during the first moments of every drive.

Fast Charging

The 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition handily tackles the common concern of charge time using the equipped 85-kW fast charger system in which five minutes of charge time translates to a range of up to 31 miles, more than what's needed for average daily use. Estimated charge time from 0-80% is approximately 35 minutes with an 85-kW DC fast charge; estimated time from 0-100% is 4.5 hours with a Level 2 (11-kW) charging station.

New "Ovation" Campaign

This one-of-a-kind collaboration between FIAT and Giorgio Armani is beautifully captured in the captivating Ovation spot. The visual narrative begins with a cover of the iconic song "Città Vuota" as the camera follows the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition as it travels through the deserted streets of Milan at night, passing by iconic locations such as the Armani Hotel, the fashion avenues and the Armani boutique.

During the journey, something unexpected happens: the iconic Via Montenapoleone turns into a catwalk. An enthusiastic public awaits the arrival of the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition and, when the car finally makes its entrance, the atmosphere is one of emotion and refinement. The entire city seems to celebrate the arrival of this extraordinary model, while the evocative claim "Don't drive it, wear it" appears.

The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. With more than 9,000 employees and nine production plants, the Group designs, manufactures, distributes, and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, furniture and home décor, and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotels.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

