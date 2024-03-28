Fiber Optic Cable Market to grow by USD 8.33 billion between 2023 and 2027, Analyzing market growth in Telecommunication segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fiber Optic Cable Market size is forecast to increase by USD 8.33 billion. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% between 2022 and 2027. The telecommunication segment is poised for significant growth, offering advantages like data transmission and high bandwidth. It finds applications in computer networking, broadcasting, and Internet services, enhancing connectivity and performance. With a valuation of USD 3,252.55 million in 2017, its benefits include supporting vast data, high speed, reliability, and immunity to interference. Rising demand, especially in developing countries like India and China, driven by increasing internet penetration, is expected to propel market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Optic Cable Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027)

Download Sample Report in minutes!

Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,335.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

The report on the fiber optic cable market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Rise in Internet penetration and data traffic boosts market growth:

Rising Internet penetration and data traffic are key market drivers, particularly fueled by increased smartphone adoption. Investments in healthcare and telecommunications are on the rise, especially in developing nations, enhancing distribution channels and logistics. This trend is boosting global shipping and cross-border e-commerce. Mobile commerce (M-commerce) is also gaining traction, especially in developing countries where web-enabled mobile handsets are the primary Internet access point. Growing Internet penetration, notably in countries like India and China, is expected to further drive the optical fiber cable (OFC) market.

Data center proliferation is a driving force in the market, with companies worldwide establishing or leasing space due to the escalating volume of data. Cloud computing emphasis further boosts data center demand. Increased investments in data center construction, exemplified by expansions like Teraco's JB4 data center and Colt DCS's fourth center in Japan , are propelling market growth.

, are propelling market growth. High cable costs pose a significant hurdle. While optical fiber cables offer advantages like real-time data monitoring in challenging environments, their expense compared to alternatives is a drawback. Affordability varies based on applications, cable types, and operating conditions, limiting accessibility for organizations requiring real-time monitoring. Complex installation and maintenance further impede market growth.

Market Segmentation

The fiber optic cable market analysis includes End-user,Type and geography landscape. This study identifies the The Fiber Optic Cable Market experiences significant growth due to the increasing demand for fifth-generation networks and digital transformation. Fiber optic infrastructure is essential for delivering high-speed connectivity, security, and reliability. Companies invest in building or leasing data centers, which require advanced fiber optic cable systems for bandwidth-intensive applications. While copper cables have their place, fiber optic cables offer superior capabilities, including greater bandwidth and lower signal loss. Notable investments include Teraco's JB4 data center expansion in Johannesburg and STT GD's USD242 million data center project in Pune, India. as one of the prime reasons driving the fiber optic cable market growth during the next few years.

Telecommunication segment shows significant growth potential, driven by its advantages in data transmission and high bandwidth provision. Widely used in computer networking, broadcasting, internet, and cable television for superior performance. Growing demand for long-distance network connections further fuels adoption. Valued at USD 3,252.55 million in 2017, the telecommunication segment leads due to benefits like vast data support, high speed, low attenuation, reliability, and immunity to interference. Increasing global demand, especially in developing nations like India , China , Brazil , and Malaysia , propelled by rising internet penetration requiring higher bandwidth. These factors are poised to drive segment growth and overall market expansion.

shows significant growth potential, driven by its advantages in data transmission and high bandwidth provision. Widely used in computer networking, broadcasting, internet, and cable television for superior performance. Growing demand for long-distance network connections further fuels adoption. Valued at in 2017, the telecommunication segment leads due to benefits like vast data support, high speed, low attenuation, reliability, and immunity to interference. Increasing global demand, especially in developing nations like , , , and , propelled by rising internet penetration requiring higher bandwidth. These factors are poised to drive segment growth and overall market expansion. The single-mode fiber segment is set to drive market growth due to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency. It facilitates direct signal transmission over longer distances in various applications such as data centers and military communication. With stronger light and lower attenuation, single-mode fiber offers higher efficiency and affordability compared to multi-mode options, fueling market expansion.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

AMETEK Inc.

Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd.

Claron Fibre Optics Pvt. Ltd.

Cross Co.

Dron Edge India Pvt. Ltd.

Fiberoptics Technology Inc.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG

igus GmbH

Ningbo Cibo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Orient Cables India Pvt. Ltd.

Pratap Digital Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Precision Fiber Products Inc.

Prysmian Spa

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co.

Arabian Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing LLC

HFCL Ltd.

Hunan GL Technology Co. Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

AMETEK Inc: The company offers fiber optic cables such as telescopes, microscopes, beam delivery, and complex system.

Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd: The company offers insulation cables, silicone rubber cables, PTFE cables and wires, and EPR rubber cables.

Claron Fibre Optics Pvt. Ltd: The company offers fiber optic cables such as fiber Optic Cable, ce approved Fibre Optic Cable, VDE-approved Fibre Optic Cable, and IS 9968 approved Fibre Optic Cable.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The Fiber Optic Cable Market continues to witness robust growth driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and telecommunications infrastructure. Fiber optic technology, known for its superior performance compared to traditional copper wire, relies on light pulses rather than electronic pulses to transmit data, making it ideal for various applications.

In today's digital age, fiber optic cables play a crucial role in facilitating online transactions, virtual meetings, and internet connectivity. Moreover, they find extensive use in industrial applications such as mechanical inspections, lighting, and decorations, as well as in critical sectors like healthcare for surgeries and government programs.

The market's growth is further fueled by initiatives such as 5G deployment, with the European Commission spearheading public-private partnerships and research to advance 5G technology. Public funding and collaborations are driving innovation and reducing installation costs, thereby accelerating the adoption of fiber optic technology.

Key players in the Fiber Optic Cable Market are continuously investing in research and development to enhance product offerings and meet evolving industry standards. However, challenges such as market competition, regulations, and disruptions pose significant hurdles.

Despite these challenges, the Fiber Optic Cable Market presents abundant opportunities for growth and expansion. As demand for high-speed data transmission continues to rise, the market is expected to witness steady growth, with innovations driving its evolution and shaping the future of telecommunications infrastructure worldwide.

Market Overview:

The Fiber Optic Cable Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the demand for fifth-generation networks and the ongoing digital transformation across industries. Fiber optic infrastructure offers unparalleled security, reliability, and high bandwidth compared to traditional copper cables. Utilizing light pulses for data transmission instead of electronic pulses, fiber optic cables support various applications such as online transactions, virtual meetings, and 5G connectivity. Moreover, they are cost-effective and find extensive use in industrial applications, lighting and decorations, as well as critical sectors like healthcare for surgeries and mechanical inspections. Government programs, including those led by the European Commission, promote 5G deployment through public-private partnerships and funding initiatives, aiming to overcome installation costs and accelerate the adoption of fiber optic technology.

Related Reports:

The fiber optics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,594.94 million.

The cable tester market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 154.07 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom:

SOURCE Technavio