Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2024 with Profiles of 181 Companies

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fiber Optic Components in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Fiber Optic Connectors

Fiber Optic Couplers

Fiber Optic Transmitters/Receivers

Fiber Optic Amplifiers

The report profiles 181 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Amphenol Corp. ( USA )

) ARRIS Group Inc. ( USA )

) Broadcom Inc. ( USA )

) Ciena Corporation ( USA )

) Corning Inc. ( USA )

) Diamond SA ( Switzerland )

) EMCORE Corporation ( USA )

) Fujikura Ltd. ( Japan )

) Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hitachi Metals, Ltd. ( Japan )

) HUBER+SUHNER AG ( Switzerland )

) Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lumentum Operations LLC ( USA )

) Methode Electronics Inc. ( USA )

) Molex ( USA )

) NEXANS SA ( France )

) Nokia Corporation ( Finland )

) Prysmian Group ( Italy )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Sterlite Technologies Ltd. ( India )

) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) TE Connectivity Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Tellabs ( USA )

) Valdor Fiber Optics Inc. ( Canada )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Development of Telecommunications Sector - Key to Market Growth

Fiber-Optic Communication Systems - Current Trends

Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments - Critical Driving Force

Fiber Optics Market Maintains Impressive Growth Streak

Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market

Increasing Demand for Ultrabend Fiber & Cable and AOCs

Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses

Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Innovations to Further Extend Fiber Optics Efficiency

Boosting Signals to Minimize Reliance on Repeaters

Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market

Bandwidth Demand on the Rise

Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market

Explosive Growth of Internet Traffic

Shift towards IPv6 Networks

Strong Growth in Metro-only Traffic

Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems



3. INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Market Structure

Regional Telcos

Fiber Deployment by Regional Telcos

CAPs

RBOCs

CLECs

Fiber Optics in Metropolitan Networks

Cable TV (CATV)

Long Haul Applications

Ultra-Long-Haul Networks

Premises Market

Other Markets

Military Applications

Public Utilities

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Medical Fiber Optics

Where Optical Fiber Technology Fits in the Medical Sector?

Fiber Optics and Medical Information Transfer

Fiber Optics & Cable Market - A Review

Data Intensive Internet Applications Will Create Need for Fiber Optics

Government Funding & Private Investments - Essential for Fiber Optics Market

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for Fiber Optic Telecom Sector

Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Fiber-Optic Cable Installation Market to Continue its Strong Growth

Research & Development - Key to Market Growth

Fiber Optic Devices

Corning - Pioneer in Optical Fiber Industry

Hybrid Networks: Enticing Opportunities Await

Fiber-to-the-Desk

Multiplexing Advancements - Makes Fiber Affordable

Shift towards WDM-based Systems - The Early Years

Microwave Dominates Small Cell Backhaul Space

Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities

Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables



4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks

Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components

Increasing FTTH Deployments: Favorable Growth Opportunities

Strong Growth on Cards for Passive Optical Components

Fiber Optic Connectors - High Potential for Growth

Development of Wide Band Multimode Fiber

Fiber Optic Amplifiers Rising Steadily

Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode

Optical Isolators Market: An Insight

Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators

Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market - Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific

Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market - An Overview

Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensing: An Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring

Rising Demand for Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components

Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Components from Military Sector

Fiber Optics Components in Medical Industry - A Thriving Market

Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector

Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables



5. FIBER OPTICS - AN OVERVIEW

Introduction to Fiber Optics

Categorization

Optical Fiber

Development of Optical Fiber

Optical Fiber Technology Transforming Global Telecommunications

Composition of Optical Fiber

Economies of Scale

Mechanism of Fiber Operations

A pictorial depiction of the movement of fiber through various stages of industry

Manufacturing Processes

Inside Vapor Deposition

Outside Vapor Deposition

Modified Chemical Vapor Deposition

Drawing of Fiber

Types of Fiber

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Sizes of Optical Fiber

Recent Trends

Fiber Optic Cable

Terrestrial Cable

Submarine Cable

Installation of Fiber Optic Cable

Regulatory Arena

List of Major Standards for Optical Fiber Cables

List of International Standards for Optical Fiber



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fiber Optic Components

Active Components

Wave Division Multiplexing Components

Product Segments - Fiber Optic Components

i. Fiber Optic Connectors

ii. Fiber Optic Couplers

iii. Fiber Optic Transmitters/Receivers

Fiber Optic Transmitters

Specifications to be Met by Transmitters

Market for Single Wave Transmitters

Fiber Optic Receivers

iv. Fiber Optic Amplifiers

v. Other Products/Components

Fiber Optic Switches

Fiber Optic Isolators



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Barriers to Entry in Fiber Optics Industry

Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage

Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal

Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry

Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition

Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks

Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace

Trend towards Modularization

Demand for Integrated Solutions Fuels Consolidation

Implications of Consolidation



7.1 Focus on Select Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Fujikura Launches CT50 Optical Fiber Cleaver

Bulgin Launches LC Fiber Optic Connectors

EMCORE Introduces EMCORE-Hawkeye Series of Precision, Single-Axis FOG Modules

Fujikura Releases 3456f Wrapping Tube Cable

ITT's Cannon Brand Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series

Integra Optics Launches New Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Product Line

Fischer Connectors Launches a Miniature, Lightweight, Rugged FO1 Single Fiber Optic Connector

SYOPTEK International Launched Fiber Optic Switch and Passive WDM Components for Telecom Industry

Broadcom Launches Optical Component Solutions for MMF and SMF Optical Transceivers

EMCORE Launches MEDALLION 7110 Series of CATV Fiber Amplifiers

Jonhon Develops Hermetic Optic-Fiber Connector for Aerospace Sector



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Furukawa Electric Opens Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturing Plant in Morocco

Lumentum to Acquire Oclaro

Corning Opens Cable Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

CenterGate Partners with AC Photonics

OFS and CommScope Enters into Eight-Year Partnership for Optical Fiber Supply

3M to Sell Communication Markets Division to Corning

Prysmian to Acquire General Cable

EXFO Acquires Yenista Optics S.A.S

Sterlite Tech Partners with du to Supply Smarter Optical Fibre Cables

Furukawa Electric to Invest in Expansion of Optical Fiber Manufacturing Capacity

Prysmian Receives $300 Million Cable Supply Contract from Verizon

Verizon Announces Purchase Agreement with Corning for Fiber Optic Cable

Prysmian Signs Optical Fibre Supply Contract with Tratos

Roblon US Acquires Fiber Optics Manufacturing Segment from NEPTCO

Redview Capital and Asia-IO Acquires Source Photonics

CorActive High-Tech Partners with Han's Laser Technology Group

HUBER+SUHNER Takes Over Polatis

Corning Signs Definitive Merger Agreement to Acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products

Avago Completes Broadcom Acquisition and Establishes Broadcom Limited

EMCORE Earns FOG Modules Supply Contract from a US Prime Contractor

Integra Optics Launches International Production Facility in Brazil



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 181 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 217)

The United States (70)

(70) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (18)

(18) Europe (81)

(81) France (11)

(11)

Germany (23)

(23)

The United Kingdom (23)

(23)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (22)

(22) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42)

(Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East (2)

(2) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3eh4me





