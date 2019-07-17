Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2024 with Profiles of 181 Companies
Jul 17, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Components: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fiber Optic Components in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Fiber Optic Connectors
- Fiber Optic Couplers
- Fiber Optic Transmitters/Receivers
- Fiber Optic Amplifiers
The report profiles 181 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Amphenol Corp. (USA)
- ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)
- Broadcom Inc. (USA)
- Ciena Corporation (USA)
- Corning Inc. (USA)
- Diamond SA (Switzerland)
- EMCORE Corporation (USA)
- Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
- HUBER+SUHNER AG (Switzerland)
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (Japan)
- Lumentum Operations LLC (USA)
- Methode Electronics Inc. (USA)
- Molex (USA)
- NEXANS SA (France)
- Nokia Corporation (Finland)
- Prysmian Group (Italy)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (India)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Tellabs (USA)
- Valdor Fiber Optics Inc. (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current and Future Analysis
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Development of Telecommunications Sector - Key to Market Growth
Fiber-Optic Communication Systems - Current Trends
Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure
Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments - Critical Driving Force
Fiber Optics Market Maintains Impressive Growth Streak
Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market
Increasing Demand for Ultrabend Fiber & Cable and AOCs
Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses
Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks
Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks
Innovations to Further Extend Fiber Optics Efficiency
Boosting Signals to Minimize Reliance on Repeaters
Boosting Signals to Minimize Reliance on Repeaters Transition from 40 to 100 Gigabit Ethernet
Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market
Bandwidth Demand on the Rise
Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market
Explosive Growth of Internet Traffic
Shift towards IPv6 Networks
Strong Growth in Metro-only Traffic
Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion
Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems
3. INDUSTRY DYNAMICS
Market Structure
Regional Telcos
Fiber Deployment by Regional Telcos
CAPs
RBOCs
CLECs
Fiber Optics in Metropolitan Networks
Cable TV (CATV)
Long Haul Applications
Ultra-Long-Haul Networks
Premises Market
Other Markets
Military Applications
Public Utilities
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Medical Fiber Optics
Where Optical Fiber Technology Fits in the Medical Sector?
Fiber Optics and Medical Information Transfer
Fiber Optics & Cable Market - A Review
Data Intensive Internet Applications Will Create Need for Fiber Optics
Government Funding & Private Investments - Essential for Fiber Optics Market
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for Fiber Optic Telecom Sector
Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
Fiber-Optic Cable Installation Market to Continue its Strong Growth
Research & Development - Key to Market Growth
Fiber Optic Devices
Corning - Pioneer in Optical Fiber Industry
Hybrid Networks: Enticing Opportunities Await
Fiber-to-the-Desk
Multiplexing Advancements - Makes Fiber Affordable
Shift towards WDM-based Systems - The Early Years
Microwave Dominates Small Cell Backhaul Space
Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities
Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables
4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks
Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components
Increasing FTTH Deployments: Favorable Growth Opportunities
Strong Growth on Cards for Passive Optical Components
Fiber Optic Connectors - High Potential for Growth
Development of Wide Band Multimode Fiber
Fiber Optic Amplifiers Rising Steadily
Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode
Optical Isolators Market: An Insight
Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators
Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market - Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific
Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market
Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market - An Overview
Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensing: An Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring
Rising Demand for Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components
Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Components from Military Sector
Fiber Optics Components in Medical Industry - A Thriving Market
Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector
Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables
5. FIBER OPTICS - AN OVERVIEW
Introduction to Fiber Optics
Categorization
Optical Fiber
Development of Optical Fiber
Optical Fiber Technology Transforming Global Telecommunications
Composition of Optical Fiber
Economies of Scale
Mechanism of Fiber Operations
A pictorial depiction of the movement of fiber through various stages of industry
Manufacturing Processes
Inside Vapor Deposition
Outside Vapor Deposition
Modified Chemical Vapor Deposition
Drawing of Fiber
Types of Fiber
Single Mode Fiber
Multimode Fiber
Sizes of Optical Fiber
Recent Trends
Fiber Optic Cable
Terrestrial Cable
Submarine Cable
Installation of Fiber Optic Cable
Regulatory Arena
List of Major Standards for Optical Fiber Cables
List of International Standards for Optical Fiber
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fiber Optic Components
Active Components
Wave Division Multiplexing Components
Product Segments - Fiber Optic Components
i. Fiber Optic Connectors
ii. Fiber Optic Couplers
iii. Fiber Optic Transmitters/Receivers
Fiber Optic Transmitters
Specifications to be Met by Transmitters
Market for Single Wave Transmitters
Fiber Optic Receivers
iv. Fiber Optic Amplifiers
v. Other Products/Components
Fiber Optic Switches
Fiber Optic Isolators
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Barriers to Entry in Fiber Optics Industry
Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage
Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal
Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry
Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition
Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks
Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics Market
Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace
Trend towards Modularization
Demand for Integrated Solutions Fuels Consolidation
Implications of Consolidation
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Fujikura Launches CT50 Optical Fiber Cleaver
Bulgin Launches LC Fiber Optic Connectors
EMCORE Introduces EMCORE-Hawkeye Series of Precision, Single-Axis FOG Modules
Fujikura Releases 3456f Wrapping Tube Cable
ITT's Cannon Brand Introduces ARINC 801 Fiber Optic Connector Series
Integra Optics Launches New Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Product Line
Fischer Connectors Launches a Miniature, Lightweight, Rugged FO1 Single Fiber Optic Connector
SYOPTEK International Launched Fiber Optic Switch and Passive WDM Components for Telecom Industry
Broadcom Launches Optical Component Solutions for MMF and SMF Optical Transceivers
EMCORE Launches MEDALLION 7110 Series of CATV Fiber Amplifiers
Jonhon Develops Hermetic Optic-Fiber Connector for Aerospace Sector
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Furukawa Electric Opens Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturing Plant in Morocco
Lumentum to Acquire Oclaro
Corning Opens Cable Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
CenterGate Partners with AC Photonics
OFS and CommScope Enters into Eight-Year Partnership for Optical Fiber Supply
3M to Sell Communication Markets Division to Corning
Prysmian to Acquire General Cable
EXFO Acquires Yenista Optics S.A.S
Sterlite Tech Partners with du to Supply Smarter Optical Fibre Cables
Furukawa Electric to Invest in Expansion of Optical Fiber Manufacturing Capacity
Prysmian Receives $300 Million Cable Supply Contract from Verizon
Verizon Announces Purchase Agreement with Corning for Fiber Optic Cable
Prysmian Signs Optical Fibre Supply Contract with Tratos
Roblon US Acquires Fiber Optics Manufacturing Segment from NEPTCO
Redview Capital and Asia-IO Acquires Source Photonics
CorActive High-Tech Partners with Han's Laser Technology Group
HUBER+SUHNER Takes Over Polatis
Corning Signs Definitive Merger Agreement to Acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products
Avago Completes Broadcom Acquisition and Establishes Broadcom Limited
EMCORE Earns FOG Modules Supply Contract from a US Prime Contractor
Integra Optics Launches International Production Facility in Brazil
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 181 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 217)
- The United States (70)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (18)
- Europe (81)
- France (11)
- Germany (23)
- The United Kingdom (23)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (2)
