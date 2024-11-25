Fibocom Accelerates 5G RedCap FWA Commercialization by Offering Wi-Fi-Ready Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions, today debuts the ready-to-market 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 5/6 solution developed from the 5G RedCap module FG131, which is positioned to accelerate the commercialization of 5G FWA in the form of CPE, mobile hot-spot, and USB dongle, etc., satisfying the diverse market demands.

According to a report updated in September 2024, GSA has identified 143 operators in 61 countries and territories worldwide that have been investing in public 5G SA networks through trials, planned or actual deployments. With the implementation of 5G SA network infrastructure, 5G-enabled FWA shipments became mainstream, reaching 10.2 million in 2023. The growth of 5G FWA CPE shipments is expected to accelerate further, accounting for 42% of shipments in 2024 compared with 34% in 2023, according to the CPE Vendor Survey released by GSA in August 2024. The launch of Fibocom's ready-to-market 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 5/6 solution is the ideal 5G lightweight solution accelerating the migration from 4G FWA to 5G FWA, elevating the Quality-of-Service with faster network connection, more-agile network slices services and reliability in 5G SA network environment.

Advanced 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 6 (AX3600): The FG131 5G RedCap module integrates with a Wi-Fi 6 module developed from the Qualcomm WCN6856, reaching maximum 3600Mbps data throughput with the support of [email protected] and 2x2-160MHz@5/6GHz dual-band concurrently and the support of 4K QAM for enhanced data transmission efficiency.

and 2x2-160MHz@5/6GHz dual-band concurrently and the support of QAM for enhanced data transmission efficiency. Medium 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 6 (AX1800): The FG131 5G RedCap module integrates with a Wi-Fi 6 module developed from the Qualcomm QCA2064, reaching maximum 1800Mbps data throughput with the support of [email protected] and 2x2-80MHz@5/6GHz dual-band concurrently.

and 2x2-80MHz@5/6GHz dual-band concurrently. Entry-level 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 5: The FG131 5G RedCap module integrates with a Wi-Fi module developed from the Qualcomm QCA6174 through a serial port, delivers maximum 867Mbps speed with the support of dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz simultaneously.

Leveraging 5G SA network coverage, optimized power-saving, and reduced complexity, 5G RedCap is gaining more and more attention within the IoT industry. The Fibocom 5G RedCap module FG131 offers a high-performance and ultra-reliable wireless solution for application scenarios that are cost-sensitive and power-enduring. Packaged in LGA form factor at the size of 37mm*39.5mm, Fibocom FG131 is pin-compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 6 module FG101 and FG621 series that allows smooth migration from 4G to 5G RedCap. Compliant with 3GPP Release 17, it supports 5G SA and reaches peak rates of up to 223Mbps downlink and 123Mbps uplink theoretically. With these key features combined, the Fibocom 5G RedCap module FG131 series delivers a new level of 5G network experience while maintaining high reliability and cost-effectiveness, especially for terminal devices used in mobile scenarios. Apart from the hardware optimization, FG131 also supports the OpenCPU and OpenWRT software features and an abundant of rich interfaces to realize the flexible and easy integration of FWA devices.

