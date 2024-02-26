Fibocom Announces the Compatibility of Three Mainstream Operating Systems of its High-end 5G Smart Module SC171 at MWC Barcelona 2024

During MWC Barcelona 2024, Fibocom is delighted to announce an industry-piloting innovation of its 5G premium smart module SC171 by implementing the capability of supporting Android, Linux, and Windows operating systems in the module. The new SC171 module solution will significantly improve the accessibility of different operating systems in the diversified 5G AIoT market worldwide.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, unveils the industry's first 5G smart module solution that is compatible with Android, Linux and Windows operating systems, propelling the resilience of SoC-based wireless solution in the high-end AIoT market. The solution is developed to adapt the diverse programming languages in the application layer and open convenience for software engineers in the field of industrial computers, smart retail payment terminals, in-vehicle infotainment tablets, and industrial cameras, robots, etc.

Powered by the Qualcomm® QCM6490 IoT solution, Fibocom SC171 is a premium 5G smart module that supports both 5G SA and NSA network architecture as well as 4X4 MIMO on the downlink and 2x2 MIMO on the uplink, delivering Gigabit wireless experience for edge computing scenarios. Featuring an octa-core (1*Kryo Gold plus 2.7GHz +3*Kryo Gold 2.4GHz+ 4*Kryo Sliver 1.95GHz) processor with visual Digital Signal Processor (vDSP), the SC171 provides superior processing capabilities of up to 12 TOPS of AI computing power. In addition, SC171 extends its excellence in multimedia performance thanks to the integration of the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU, allowing maximum five-channel cameras working simultaneously, and dual-screen independent displays at 2520x1080@60fps, which are crucial for high-end AIoT applications that demand the utilization of upper-level computing power, 4K video decoding/encoding capability and 5G bandwidth.

In hardware configuration, SC171 is equipped with a comprehensive of advancements. It ensures flexibility and scalability for customers from different industries with the support of a set of rich interfaces including MIPI/ USB/ UART/ SPI/ I2C, etc. Most importantly, with the new enhancements in supporting three mainstream operating systems, SC171 is fully capable of meeting complex application scenarios and expanding in more diversified markets.

"As 5G, AI continues to reshape the AIoT applications, Fibocom will soldering the infrastructure of digitalization using its 5G + Edge AI connectivity solution and extensive industry know-how to increase the interoperability of industry customers from diversified market sectors," said Ralph Zhou, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "By leveraging the three mainstream operating systems to our premium 5G smart module SC171, it will significantly hasten the deployment of AIoT applications, moreover, it will reduce the time for customers to develop a deployable solution to the market."

Learn more about Fibocom's 5G smart module portfolio at booth #5I33 in hall 5 during MWC Barcelona 2024.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

