Fibocom Brings Next-Generation Wireless and AI Solutions to MWC Doha 2025

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (300638.SZ | 0638.HK), a global leader in wireless communication modules and edge AI solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Fibocom presents a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent connectivity solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation and enable smart, connected industries across the Middle East.

At the event, Fibocom highlights its full range of wireless communication modules, including 5G, 4G, LPWA, and edge-AI–ready platforms. Built for reliability, global interoperability, and seamless integration, these modules empower customers to deploy future-ready devices across smart energy, smart manufacturing, smart cities, V2X, and AIoT, while optimizing performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.

To meet the region's growing demand for high-speed broadband, Fibocom presents its enhanced mobile broadband and FWA portfolio, featuring 5G modules, PCBAs, and end devices (CPE, ODU, Mobile Hotspot). Optimized for high throughput, low latency, and stable long-range connectivity, these solutions enable operators and device makers to deliver reliable last-mile broadband for residential communities, enterprise campuses, industrial sites, and remote areas, reinforcing Fibocom's leadership in next-generation wireless broadband deployment.

Fibocom also showcases digitalization solutions across multiple verticals:

Smart metering and energy systems for utilities, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and intelligent grid management.

for utilities, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and intelligent grid management. Vision-only lawn mowers , combining edge AI with wireless connectivity for intelligent navigation.

, combining edge AI with wireless connectivity for intelligent navigation. Connected retail and logistics solutions, enabling real-time asset tracking, operational visibility, and data-driven efficiency improvements.

Aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030, Fibocom is committed to driving intelligent connectivity and smart city development. Through cutting-edge wireless technologies and AI-powered solutions, the company enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations across industries.

Experience the future of connected technologies firsthand—visit Booth #E44 to meet Fibocom experts, explore innovative solutions, and discover how we're driving a smarter, more connected Middle East.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.