Product News | MQ771-GL: Fibocom's Compact Cat.M Module Enters Sampling, Driving Asset Tracking Innovation

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leader in wireless communication modules and AI solutions, announced that its Cat.M module MQ771-GL has entered the engineering sample stage. With its ultra-compact size, low power consumption, global frequency coverage, and stable network compatibility, the MQ771-GL offers a cost-effective IoT solution for asset tracking, enabling long battery life, high reliability, and precise positioning for large-scale LPWA deployments.

Dual-Mode Support for Flexible Deployment

The MQ771-GL supports 3GPP Release 14 Cat.M1 and NB-IoT standards and is compatible with mainstream frequency bands worldwide, making it ideal for LPWA network deployments across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. This global compatibility ensures reliable connectivity for asset tracking devices and enables flexible operation even in complex or challenging environments.

Compact Size with Ultra-Low Power Consumption

Leveraging advanced power management technologies, the MQ771-GL supports PSM (Power Saving Mode) and eDRX (extended Discontinuous Reception), dramatically extending device battery life. In PSM mode, standby current drops to the microampere (μA) level, cutting power consumption by 75% compared with the previous generation — ideal for smart water meters. In eDRX mode, power usage is reduced by 90%, making it suitable for gas meters, asset trackers, and other long-term outdoor devices, enabling multi-year operation.

The module's 17.7mm × 15.8mm LGA package is compatible with the pin layout of Fibocom's Cat.1 modules, supporting flexible product iteration. Its compact form factor is well-suited for space-constrained tracking devices, simplifying integration and deployment.

Enhanced Performance with Rich Interface Options

The MQ771-GL supports MQTT, CoAP, LwM2M and standard interfaces like UART, I2C, and I2S, making it adaptable for diverse asset tracking terminals. It integrates Soft GPS for precise real-time positioning and features a hardware-level security engine for encrypted, secure communications, protecting against unauthorized access.

Liu Sunzhi, General Manager of Fibocom's MTC Business Unit, commented:

"With the MQ771-GL now entering the engineering sample stage, its ultra-compact, ultra-low-power design is set to lower development barriers for asset tracking terminals and accelerate large-scale IoT connectivity. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen collaborative innovation with vertical industries, driving the rapid commercialization of low-power, wide-connectivity solutions for asset tracking and other IoT applications."

