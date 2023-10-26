Fibocom Debuts the Wi-Fi 7 Module WN170-GL at Broadband World Forum 2023

News provided by

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 05:26 ET

With the popularity of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) devices among homes and enterprises, the pursuit of unleashing the potential of unlimited speed performance with 5G and Wi-Fi combination never stops. During Broadband World Forum 2023, Fibocom debuts the Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL with key performance in supporting incomparable 5.8Gbps download speed and jitter-free latency, delivering blazing-fast wireless experience for FWA scenarios.

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, debuts the groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL featuring multiple key advancements in optimized network usage, next-level speed performance, and elevated overall performance. The state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 module is set to provide superior wireless connections for smart home devices and enterprise-level terminals.

Coupled with the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800 WCN7851, the WN170-GL is a highly integrated module ready for 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be and compliant with Bluetooth 5.3 standard. Packaged in LGA form factor design, the Wi-Fi 7 module adopts multiple innovations and enhancements in the support of MU-MIMO (Multi-user MIMO) and 4K QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) modulation scheme, with the capacity to pack more data into each signal thus offering striking data throughput and assuring the lag-free wireless connectivity. In terms of channel bandwidth, the WN170-GL supports MLO (Multi-Link Operation), allowing maximum flexibility in DBS (Dual-band Simultaneous) operations such as 2.4GHz + 5GHz and 2.4GHz + 6GHz. Furthermore, WN170-GL is equipped with a closed-loop power detector and low-power PCIe interface to achieve low-power and high-speed data transmission.

By utilizing the merits of Wi-Fi 7 innovations, the 5G FWA industry will be able to unlock the next-level wireless experience for smart home devices and enterprise-level terminals. Fibocom provides the industry-first 5G + Wi-Fi 7 module solution by integrating the 5G Sub-6GHz module FG190 and Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL, helping FWA customers to build up the top-quality wireless devices such as CPE, router, mobile hot-spot etc.

5G FWA device is transforming as the 'Hub' with the pivotal role in enabling the Gigabit wireless access in both indoor and outdoor scenarios, and the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL is crucial to unleash the next-level wireless experience combined with the Fibocom 5G module solution. Fibocom is confident in offering the industry-leading 5G + Wi-Fi 7 solution and bringing smoother video conferencing, virtual collaboration, and lag-free streaming for a wide range of industry customers worldwide.

Engineering sample of Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL will be available in 2023Q4.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at www.fibocom.com, and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Also from this source

Fibocom Empowers the Great Diversity of the 5G FWA Ecosystem at Broadband World Forum 2023

Fibocom Empowers the Great Diversity of the 5G FWA Ecosystem at Broadband World Forum 2023

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, took...
Fibocom Shines with Cutting-Edge 5G IoT Solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Fibocom Shines with Cutting-Edge 5G IoT Solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.