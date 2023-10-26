Fibocom Debuts the Wi-Fi 7 Module WN170-GL at Broadband World Forum 2023

With the popularity of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) devices among homes and enterprises, the pursuit of unleashing the potential of unlimited speed performance with 5G and Wi-Fi combination never stops. During Broadband World Forum 2023, Fibocom debuts the Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL with key performance in supporting incomparable 5.8Gbps download speed and jitter-free latency, delivering blazing-fast wireless experience for FWA scenarios.

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, debuts the groundbreaking Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL featuring multiple key advancements in optimized network usage, next-level speed performance, and elevated overall performance. The state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 module is set to provide superior wireless connections for smart home devices and enterprise-level terminals.

Coupled with the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800 WCN7851, the WN170-GL is a highly integrated module ready for 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be and compliant with Bluetooth 5.3 standard. Packaged in LGA form factor design, the Wi-Fi 7 module adopts multiple innovations and enhancements in the support of MU-MIMO (Multi-user MIMO) and 4K QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) modulation scheme, with the capacity to pack more data into each signal thus offering striking data throughput and assuring the lag-free wireless connectivity. In terms of channel bandwidth, the WN170-GL supports MLO (Multi-Link Operation), allowing maximum flexibility in DBS (Dual-band Simultaneous) operations such as 2.4GHz + 5GHz and 2.4GHz + 6GHz. Furthermore, WN170-GL is equipped with a closed-loop power detector and low-power PCIe interface to achieve low-power and high-speed data transmission.

By utilizing the merits of Wi-Fi 7 innovations, the 5G FWA industry will be able to unlock the next-level wireless experience for smart home devices and enterprise-level terminals. Fibocom provides the industry-first 5G + Wi-Fi 7 module solution by integrating the 5G Sub-6GHz module FG190 and Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL, helping FWA customers to build up the top-quality wireless devices such as CPE, router, mobile hot-spot etc.

5G FWA device is transforming as the 'Hub' with the pivotal role in enabling the Gigabit wireless access in both indoor and outdoor scenarios, and the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL is crucial to unleash the next-level wireless experience combined with the Fibocom 5G module solution. Fibocom is confident in offering the industry-leading 5G + Wi-Fi 7 solution and bringing smoother video conferencing, virtual collaboration, and lag-free streaming for a wide range of industry customers worldwide.

Engineering sample of Wi-Fi 7 module WN170-GL will be available in 2023Q4.

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions. Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

