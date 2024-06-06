Fibocom Extends Market Leadership in 5G FWA by Launching 5G + Wi-Fi 7 Solution at Computex 2024

TAIPEI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches 5G + Wi-Fi 7 solution for 5G FWA during Computex 2024, satisfying the demand for higher data-throughput and extending Wi-Fi 7 performance in home, SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) and industrial scenarios.

Boosting 5G + Wi-Fi 7 Capabilities of Peak Performance Up to BE7200

The ultra-high bandwidth and low latency features make the FG370 an optimal wireless solution for 5G FWA scenarios like smart home, SMB, and industrial monitoring. The multiplier solution can be realized by coupling with the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, unleashing the full potential of a lightning-fast wireless experience for end users. Compliant with the IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) standard, the 5G + Wi-Fi 7 solution supports a 4K QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) modulation scheme as well as up to 160MHz channel bandwidth to expand the data transmission capacity and reduce latency efficiently. It is worth mentioning that the solution also supports dual-band 2.4GHz 4 x 4 and 5GHz 5 x5 to achieve MLO speed of up to 7.2Gbps. In terms of reliability and transmission efficiency, the integration with OFDMA, Multi-RU, and MU-MIMO technologies guarantees interference-free, signal-boosted performance. Driven by the unique 5T5R system empowered by the Wi-Fi 7 chipset, the end users will benefit from 5dB antenna gains and extended network coverage versus previous generations.

"As the world's first 5G module developed from MediaTek's T830, Fibocom FG370 has been recognized and deployed by global Tier 1 operators' 5G CPE commercialization since its first debut in October 2023. Evolved with the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, Fibocom launched the tri-band BE19000 solution based on FG370 during MWC 2024," said Simon Tao, VP of MBB Product Management Dept., Head of MBB BU at Fibocom. "Up to date, Fibocom is glad to be the first module vendor launching the industry-first dual-band BE7200 solution based on FG370 compatible with Wi-Fi 7 chipset, significantly boosting the overall performance in terms of speed performance, cost and frequency regulatory requirements. The Tri industry-leading innovations prove Fibocom's product capabilities on the MediaTek T830 platform and the dedication to helping customers win the market."

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

