Fibocom FM160-NA to be the First FCC Certified 3GPP R16-Compliant 5G Module for CBRS Networks, Paving the Way for Private 5G Network Deployment

Fibocom FM160-NA is industry's first 3GPP R16-Compliant 5G module received FCC CBRS certification. The module is now available to be deployed in IoT applications on private 5G networks in the U.S., providing high-speed 5G experience for mass data scenarios.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced that its FM160-NA module has achieved FCC CBRS certification. It is the first 3GPP R16-compliant 5G module receiving this certification, which is now fully capable to be operated in band 48, taking a huge step towards the commercial deployment of private 5G/LTE networks.

Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, shared spectrum from 3.55 to 3.7 GHz, has been used by the U.S. federal government for radar systems. It is made available by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for commercial use through a spectrum-sharing framework. This enables unprecedented opportunity for organizations to operate their own networks in areas such as campuses, airports, warehouses, ports, hospitals, stadiums, etc., improving wireless broadband access and performance.

With FM160-NA being certified by FCC for CBRS network, Fibocom is accelerating CBRS-based private network deployment with the 5G module, addressing the requirements of CBRS-based network applications for multiple scenarios, including but not limited to HD video surveillance, remote education, industrial IoT, smart cities, and more.

Supporting NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), FM160-NA optimizes 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® X62 modem chipset, FM160 is backward compatible with LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD and WCDMA network standards. It delivers maximum downlink rates of 3.5Gbps and uplink rates of 900Mbps under 5G, empowering IoT applications with lightening data transmission speeds. Coming with M.2 form factor measuring 30x52x2.3mm, the module is compatible with Fibocom's 5G module FM150, which allows customers to migrate between different products, reducing investment concerns.

Along with abundant functionalities such as digital audio, VoLTE and VoNR, Fibocom FM160 supports multi-constellation GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS and Galileo, which provides high-performance positioning and navigation. Meanwhile, it supports multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows), various network protocols as well as industry-standard interfaces (USIM, USB 3.1, PCIe 4.0 and I2S), allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer's deployment.

To date, Fibocom's FM160 module series has been certified by ANATEL, CE, RCM, FCC, PTCRB, GCF, T-Mobile and AT&T. The commercial sample of FM160-NA is ready for customers worldwide.

