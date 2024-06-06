Fibocom Propels 5G RedCap CPE Solution Integrated with Newly Launched RedCap Module FG332 and Wi-Fi 7/6 Technologies at Computex 2024

TAIPEI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, today announces the expansion of its RedCap module portfolio by launching FG332 during Computex 2024, and introduces a cutting-edge 5G RedCap CPE solution integrated with the newly launched FG332 and the latest Wi-Fi 7/Wi-Fi 6 technologies.

The industry-piloting layout of the 5G RedCap module and RedCap CPE solution is set to accelerate the 5G RedCap commercialization. The FG332 is a 3GPP R17-compliant module tailor-made for the lightweight of 5G IoT applications with optimized power consumption, enhanced network coverage, and R17 small data transmission. Developed from MediaTek's T300 chipset, the world's first 6nm radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSOC) single die solution for 5G RedCap, the module supports 5G SA and a maximum bandwidth of 20MHz, enabling the peak transmitting performance up to 227Mbps downlink and 122Mbps uplink, and it is also backward compatible with 4G, ensuring the constant network connections. In hardware excellence, FG332 adopts the LGA form factor packaged at 29 x32mm and utilizes the cutting-edge hardware density design for a compact PCB area, allowing greater flexibility in product design. In terms of pin-compatibility, the module is pin-compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 4 module series NL668, thus easing the customer's concern about hardware investment and time to market. Leveraging the optimized power consumption system, FG332 performs in a highly power-efficient mode and helps the UE (User Equipment) to extend the battery life. The module supports regional frequency bands in Europe, North America, and APAC, and the engineering sample of FG332-NA will be available in Q3 2024.

FWA is gaining a larger market share to enable everyone's access to broadband networks anywhere, anytime. The FG332 is positioned for the mass deployment of CPE (Customer-Premises Equipment) and portable mobile hot spot devices with RedCap capabilities. Propelling the high-cost performance and low-power consumption of 5G RedCap, in conjunction with the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 technology, Fibocom further offers a complete 5G RedCap CPE solution integrated with the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, pivotal for consumer-level and enterprise-level users to enjoy the deadzone-free and interference-free wireless experience.

The new generation 5G RedCap plus Wi-Fi 7 solution delivers higher data throughput of BE3600 and lower latency, compatible with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be protocols, enabling the end devices to run at full speed of a maximum of 3571Mbps under the concurrent dual-band circumstance of 2.4GHz + 5GHz. The solution features Wi-Fi 7 benefits 4K-QAM for mass data loading thus enhancing the throughput, along with MLO, MRU and preamble puncture to fully utilize the bandwidth, and software intelligence to improve the data transmission efficiency. For a more popularized 5G RedCap + Wi-Fi 6 selection, the solution utilizes a hardware accelerator for power optimization while maintaining an incredible speed of 3Gbps. The solution outperforms in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, the maximum 2402 Mbps can be achieved under the working mode of Wi-Fi 2X2 160MHz at 5GHz as well as 574Mbps under the working mode of Wi-Fi 2X2 40MHz at 2.4GHz. In terms of network coverage, the uncompromised signaling and consistency will bring stable and seamless connectivity to end users.

"We are excited to unveil the FG332 RedCap module powered by MediaTek's T300 chipset at Computex 2024. At Fibocom, we are always dedicated to leading the way in 5G innovation, thanks to the cooperation with our ecosystem partner MediaTek, we launched the 5G RedCap CPE solution that integrates advanced Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies, delivering exceptional data throughput and low latency," said Simon Tao, VP of MBB Product Management Dept., Head of MBB BU at Fibocom. "These innovations underscore our commitment to driving 5G RedCap monetization, ensuring our customers develop the FWA devices based on the latest technologies and capture the market opportunity ahead of time."

